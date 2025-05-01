What is an isomer in the context of coordination complexes? An isomer is a molecule with the same molecular formula as another but differs in connectivity or spatial orientation.

How do structural isomers differ from stereoisomers in coordination complexes? Structural isomers have different connections between atoms, while stereoisomers have the same connections but differ in spatial arrangement.

What is a coordination isomer? A coordination isomer occurs when an anionic ligand and a counter ion switch places in a coordination complex.

What is a linkage isomer? A linkage isomer arises when the connectivity between the ligand and the metal changes, such as when different donor atoms in a ligand bind to the metal.

How can swapping a bromine and chlorine in a complex create a structural isomer? Swapping a bromine and chlorine changes which atom is connected to the metal, resulting in a different connectivity but the same overall formula.

What distinguishes geometric isomers in coordination complexes? Geometric isomers differ in the spatial orientation of ligands around the metal, such as cis (same side) and trans (opposite sides) arrangements.