Back
What is the definition of isomers in chemistry? Isomers are molecules with the same molecular formula but different connectivity or spatial orientation. How do structural (constitutional) isomers differ from each other? They have the same molecular formula but different connectivity of their atoms. What distinguishes stereoisomers from structural isomers? Stereoisomers have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. What are the two main types of stereoisomers? The two main types are geometric (cis/trans) isomers and optical isomers. How can you identify geometric isomers in a molecule? Geometric isomers differ in the spatial arrangement of groups around a double bond, such as cis (same side) and trans (opposite sides). What is a simple way to distinguish optical isomers? Optical isomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, like left and right hands. What does 'non-superimposable' mean in the context of optical isomers? It means the mirror images cannot be placed on top of each other to match perfectly. Give an example of a molecular formula that can have structural isomers. C4H8 can have structural isomers with different carbon chain arrangements. How can you create a structural isomer from a straight-chain molecule? By rearranging the connectivity, such as making a branch off the main chain. What is the difference between cis and trans geometric isomers? Cis isomers have substituent groups on the same side of a double bond, while trans isomers have them on opposite sides. How can you use a mirror to identify optical isomers? If a molecule and its mirror image cannot be superimposed, they are optical isomers. What is an alternative to using a mirror for drawing optical isomers? Invert the bonds that show spatial orientation, such as changing dashed to solid wedges and vice versa. Why is understanding isomers important in chemistry? Because isomers have the same molecular formula but can have vastly different properties due to their structural or spatial differences. What is the key feature that all isomers share? All isomers share the same molecular formula. How do you determine if two molecules are structural isomers? Check if they have the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms.
Isomers quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Isomers
22. Organic Chemistry
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Chirality
22. Organic Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 1 of 5
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 2 of 5
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 3 of 5
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Keyshawn
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 4 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 5 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules