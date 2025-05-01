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Isomers quiz

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  • What is the definition of isomers in chemistry?
    Isomers are molecules with the same molecular formula but different connectivity or spatial orientation.
  • How do structural (constitutional) isomers differ from each other?
    They have the same molecular formula but different connectivity of their atoms.
  • What distinguishes stereoisomers from structural isomers?
    Stereoisomers have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms.
  • What are the two main types of stereoisomers?
    The two main types are geometric (cis/trans) isomers and optical isomers.
  • How can you identify geometric isomers in a molecule?
    Geometric isomers differ in the spatial arrangement of groups around a double bond, such as cis (same side) and trans (opposite sides).
  • What is a simple way to distinguish optical isomers?
    Optical isomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, like left and right hands.
  • What does 'non-superimposable' mean in the context of optical isomers?
    It means the mirror images cannot be placed on top of each other to match perfectly.
  • Give an example of a molecular formula that can have structural isomers.
    C4H8 can have structural isomers with different carbon chain arrangements.
  • How can you create a structural isomer from a straight-chain molecule?
    By rearranging the connectivity, such as making a branch off the main chain.
  • What is the difference between cis and trans geometric isomers?
    Cis isomers have substituent groups on the same side of a double bond, while trans isomers have them on opposite sides.
  • How can you use a mirror to identify optical isomers?
    If a molecule and its mirror image cannot be superimposed, they are optical isomers.
  • What is an alternative to using a mirror for drawing optical isomers?
    Invert the bonds that show spatial orientation, such as changing dashed to solid wedges and vice versa.
  • Why is understanding isomers important in chemistry?
    Because isomers have the same molecular formula but can have vastly different properties due to their structural or spatial differences.
  • What is the key feature that all isomers share?
    All isomers share the same molecular formula.
  • How do you determine if two molecules are structural isomers?
    Check if they have the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms.