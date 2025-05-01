What is the definition of isomers in chemistry? Isomers are molecules with the same molecular formula but different connectivity or spatial orientation.

How do structural (constitutional) isomers differ from each other? They have the same molecular formula but different connectivity of their atoms.

What distinguishes stereoisomers from structural isomers? Stereoisomers have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms.

What are the two main types of stereoisomers? The two main types are geometric (cis/trans) isomers and optical isomers.

How can you identify geometric isomers in a molecule? Geometric isomers differ in the spatial arrangement of groups around a double bond, such as cis (same side) and trans (opposite sides).

What is a simple way to distinguish optical isomers? Optical isomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, like left and right hands.