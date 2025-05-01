What is kinetic energy? Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion.

What formula is used to calculate kinetic energy when mass and velocity are known? KE = 1/2 m v^2, where m is mass in kilograms and v is velocity in meters per second.

What are the units for mass and velocity in the kinetic energy formula KE = 1/2 m v^2? Mass is in kilograms and velocity is in meters per second.

What are the units of kinetic energy when calculated using mass and velocity? The units are joules, which are equivalent to kg·m^2/s^2.

How is kinetic energy calculated when moles and temperature are known? KE = (3/2) nRT, where n is moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin.

What value is used for the ideal gas constant R in kinetic energy calculations? R = 8.314 J/mol·K.