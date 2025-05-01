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Le Chatelier's Principle quiz

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  • What does Le Chatelier's principle state about a reaction at equilibrium when it is disturbed?
    It states that the reaction will shift in a direction that minimizes the disturbance and reestablishes equilibrium.
  • How does increasing the concentration of reactants affect the direction of the equilibrium shift?
    The reaction shifts forward, converting excess reactants into products to restore equilibrium.
  • What happens to the equilibrium if you decrease the concentration of products?
    The reaction shifts forward to produce more products and reestablish equilibrium.
  • If you increase the pressure of a reaction mixture, towards which side does the equilibrium shift?
    It shifts towards the side with fewer moles of gas.
  • What is the effect of decreasing the volume of a reaction vessel on the equilibrium position?
    Decreasing volume increases pressure, causing the equilibrium to shift to the side with fewer moles of gas.
  • How does adding an inert gas at constant volume affect the equilibrium?
    It causes no shift in the equilibrium position because partial pressures of the reacting gases do not change.
  • What happens if an inert gas is added at constant pressure?
    The equilibrium shifts toward the side with more moles of gas because the volume increases.
  • Does adding a catalyst affect the position of equilibrium?
    No, a catalyst only speeds up the rate at which equilibrium is reached but does not affect the equilibrium position.
  • If you decrease the concentration of reactants, what direction does the equilibrium shift?
    The equilibrium shifts toward the reactants to produce more reactants.
  • How does increasing the concentration of products affect the equilibrium?
    The reaction shifts toward the reactants to reduce the excess products.
  • What is the effect of decreasing pressure on the equilibrium position?
    The equilibrium shifts toward the side with more moles of gas.
  • How does increasing temperature affect an exothermic reaction at equilibrium?
    The equilibrium shifts away from the sopurce of heat, toward the reactants (left side).
  • In an endothermic reaction, what happens if the temperature is decreased?
    The equilibrium shifts toward the heat, which is on the reactant side, to absorb more heat.
  • Why is it important to know if a reaction is endothermic or exothermic when considering temperature changes?
    Because it tells you which side heat is on, which determines the direction of the equilibrium shift when temperature changes.
  • How does changing temperature affect the equilibrium constant (K)?
    Changing temperature alters the value of the equilibrium constant, affecting the direction and extent of the equilibrium shift.