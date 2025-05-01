What does Le Chatelier's principle state about a reaction at equilibrium when it is disturbed? It states that the reaction will shift in a direction that minimizes the disturbance and reestablishes equilibrium.

How does increasing the concentration of reactants affect the direction of the equilibrium shift? The reaction shifts forward, converting excess reactants into products to restore equilibrium.

What happens to the equilibrium if you decrease the concentration of products? The reaction shifts forward to produce more products and reestablish equilibrium.

If you increase the pressure of a reaction mixture, towards which side does the equilibrium shift? It shifts towards the side with fewer moles of gas.

What is the effect of decreasing the volume of a reaction vessel on the equilibrium position? Decreasing volume increases pressure, causing the equilibrium to shift to the side with fewer moles of gas.

How does adding an inert gas at constant volume affect the equilibrium? It causes no shift in the equilibrium position because partial pressures of the reacting gases do not change.