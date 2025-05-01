What type of compounds are acids typically classified as? Acids are typically covalent compounds composed of nonmetals.

What ion do acids generally begin with in their chemical formula? Acids generally begin with a hydrogen ion (H+), also called the hydronium ion.

Name two common examples of acids mentioned in the lesson. Two common examples are hydrobromic acid (HBr) and nitric acid (HNO3).

What happens to acids when they are dissolved in solution? When dissolved, acids dissociate into H+ ions and anions.

What are the products when HBr is dissolved in water? HBr dissociates into H+ and Br- ions in water.

Which acid is an exception to the typical way acids are written, and how can it be represented? Acetic acid is an exception and can be written as CH3COOH or with hydrogen at the beginning.