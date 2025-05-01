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What type of compounds are acids typically classified as? Acids are typically covalent compounds composed of nonmetals. What ion do acids generally begin with in their chemical formula? Acids generally begin with a hydrogen ion (H+), also called the hydronium ion. Name two common examples of acids mentioned in the lesson. Two common examples are hydrobromic acid (HBr) and nitric acid (HNO3). What happens to acids when they are dissolved in solution? When dissolved, acids dissociate into H+ ions and anions. What are the products when HBr is dissolved in water? HBr dissociates into H+ and Br- ions in water. Which acid is an exception to the typical way acids are written, and how can it be represented? Acetic acid is an exception and can be written as CH3COOH or with hydrogen at the beginning. What is the significance of acids dissociating into H+ ions in solution? This property is crucial for understanding acid behavior in chemical reactions and titrations. List three other common acids besides HBr and HNO3. Three other common acids are HCl, H2SO4, and H3PO4. What type of elements are acids typically bonded to? Acids are typically bonded to nonmetals. What is the general formula pattern for acids? Acids generally have hydrogen at the beginning of their formula, followed by a nonmetal or polyatomic ion. How does acetic acid differ from other acids in its formula representation? Acetic acid can have hydrogen at the end (CH3COOH) instead of the beginning. What is the anion produced when HNO3 dissociates in water? The anion produced is NO3- (nitrate ion). Why are acids considered soluble covalent compounds? They are covalent compounds that dissolve in water to release ions. What is the importance of knowing the dissociation of acids for titrations? Knowing dissociation helps predict how acids react and neutralize bases during titrations. What is the formula for sulfuric acid and what ions does it produce in solution? Sulfuric acid is H2SO4 and it produces H+ and SO4^2- ions in solution.
Lewis Dot Structures: Acids quiz
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