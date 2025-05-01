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What is a covalent bond in terms of valence electrons? A covalent bond involves the sharing of two valence electrons between atoms. Each atom contributes one electron to form the bond. What is a sigma (σ) bond? A sigma bond is the strongest form of covalent bond that directly connects two atoms in a molecule. It is always present in single, double, and triple bonds. What is a pi (π) bond? A pi bond is a weaker covalent bond that insulates and protects the sigma bond. It adds extra strength and decreases bond length when present. How many sigma and pi bonds are in a single bond? A single bond contains one sigma bond and zero pi bonds. It is the longest and weakest of the three bond types. How many sigma and pi bonds are in a double bond? A double bond contains one sigma bond and one pi bond. It is stronger and shorter than a single bond. How many sigma and pi bonds are in a triple bond? A triple bond contains one sigma bond and two pi bonds. It is the strongest and shortest of the three bond types. What happens to bond strength as the number of pi bonds increases? Bond strength increases as the number of pi bonds increases. This is because pi bonds reinforce the sigma bond. What happens to bond length as the number of pi bonds increases? Bond length decreases as the number of pi bonds increases. Triple bonds are shorter than double bonds, which are shorter than single bonds. Why is a sigma bond compared to the phone itself in the analogy? The sigma bond is compared to the phone because it is the main, strong connection between atoms. The pi bond is like the phone cover, offering extra protection. Why is a pi bond compared to a phone cover in the analogy? A pi bond is compared to a phone cover because it insulates and protects the sigma bond, but is not stronger than the sigma bond itself. Does the number of sigma bonds change in single, double, and triple bonds? No, there is always one sigma bond in single, double, and triple bonds. The number of pi bonds changes, not the sigma bond. Which bond type is the longest: single, double, or triple? The single bond is the longest. Double and triple bonds are progressively shorter. Which bond type is the strongest: single, double, or triple? The triple bond is the strongest. Double bonds are stronger than single bonds, but weaker than triple bonds. What is the role of pi bonds in molecular structure? Pi bonds reinforce and protect the sigma bond, increasing overall bond strength and decreasing bond length. They are crucial for molecular stability. How does the presence of pi bonds affect the sigma bond in a triple bond? In a triple bond, the sigma bond is highly protected and insulated by two pi bonds. This makes the bond very strong and short.
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds quiz
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