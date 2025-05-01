What is a covalent bond in terms of valence electrons? A covalent bond involves the sharing of two valence electrons between atoms. Each atom contributes one electron to form the bond.

What is a sigma (σ) bond? A sigma bond is the strongest form of covalent bond that directly connects two atoms in a molecule. It is always present in single, double, and triple bonds.

What is a pi (π) bond? A pi bond is a weaker covalent bond that insulates and protects the sigma bond. It adds extra strength and decreases bond length when present.

How many sigma and pi bonds are in a single bond? A single bond contains one sigma bond and zero pi bonds. It is the longest and weakest of the three bond types.

How many sigma and pi bonds are in a double bond? A double bond contains one sigma bond and one pi bond. It is stronger and shorter than a single bond.

How many sigma and pi bonds are in a triple bond? A triple bond contains one sigma bond and two pi bonds. It is the strongest and shortest of the three bond types.