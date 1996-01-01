Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds quiz #1 Flashcards
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds quiz #1
How many electrons are shared in a triple covalent bond between two atoms?
A triple bond involves the sharing of six electrons between two atoms.How many sigma and pi bonds are present in a molecule with a triple bond between two atoms?
A triple bond consists of one sigma bond and two pi bonds.In a Lewis dot structure, how can you identify arrows pointing to bonding electrons?
Arrows pointing to bonding electrons in a Lewis dot structure indicate pairs of electrons shared between atoms, forming covalent bonds.What is the main difference in strength between sigma and pi bonds?
Sigma bonds are stronger than pi bonds because they directly connect the atoms, while pi bonds provide additional protection but are weaker.How does the bond length change as you go from a single to a triple bond?
Bond length decreases as you go from a single to a triple bond; triple bonds are the shortest, while single bonds are the longest.What analogy is used to describe the relationship between sigma and pi bonds?
A sigma bond is compared to a phone, and a pi bond is like the phone's protective cover, offering extra protection but not being stronger than the phone itself.How many sigma bonds are present in a double covalent bond?
A double covalent bond contains one sigma bond.What happens to the overall bond strength as more pi bonds are added?
The overall bond strength increases as more pi bonds are added to the sigma bond.In a single covalent bond, how many pi bonds are present?
A single covalent bond has zero pi bonds.Why do atoms contribute valence electrons when forming a covalent bond?
Atoms contribute valence electrons to share and form a stable covalent bond, allowing each atom to achieve a more stable electron configuration.