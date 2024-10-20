Skip to main content
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds definitions Flashcards

Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds definitions
  • Covalent bond
    A chemical bond involving the sharing of two valence electrons between atoms.
  • Valence electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in forming bonds.
  • Sigma bond
    The strongest type of covalent bond that directly connects two atoms.
  • Pi bond
    A weaker covalent bond that reinforces and protects a sigma bond.
  • Single bond
    A bond consisting of one sigma bond and no pi bonds.
  • Double bond
    A bond consisting of one sigma bond and one pi bond.
  • Triple bond
    A bond consisting of one sigma bond and two pi bonds.
  • Bond strength
    The measure of how strong a bond is, increasing with more pi bonds.
  • Bond length
    The distance between two bonded atoms, decreasing with more pi bonds.
  • Molecular structure
    The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, influenced by bond types.
  • Bond insulation
    The protective effect of pi bonds on a sigma bond.