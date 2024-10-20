Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Covalent bond A chemical bond involving the sharing of two valence electrons between atoms.

Valence electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in forming bonds.

Sigma bond The strongest type of covalent bond that directly connects two atoms.

Pi bond A weaker covalent bond that reinforces and protects a sigma bond.

Single bond A bond consisting of one sigma bond and no pi bonds.

Double bond A bond consisting of one sigma bond and one pi bond.

Triple bond A bond consisting of one sigma bond and two pi bonds.

Bond strength The measure of how strong a bond is, increasing with more pi bonds.

Bond length The distance between two bonded atoms, decreasing with more pi bonds.

Molecular structure The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, influenced by bond types.