What is a ligand in the context of coordination chemistry? A ligand is a molecule or ion that acts as a Lewis base and donates at least one lone pair to a metal cation.

How does a metal cation behave when interacting with a ligand? A metal cation acts as a Lewis acid by accepting a lone pair from the ligand.

What is the difference between neutral and anionic ligands? Neutral ligands have no overall charge, while anionic ligands carry a negative charge.

Give two examples of neutral ligands. Examples of neutral ligands include ammonia (NH3) and water (H2O).

Name two examples of anionic ligands. Examples of anionic ligands are hydroxide ion (OH-) and cyanide ion (CN-).

What is an adduct in ligand chemistry? An adduct is the product formed when ligands bind to a metal cation, combining a Lewis base and a Lewis acid.