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What is a ligand in the context of coordination chemistry? A ligand is a molecule or ion that acts as a Lewis base and donates at least one lone pair to a metal cation. How does a metal cation behave when interacting with a ligand? A metal cation acts as a Lewis acid by accepting a lone pair from the ligand. What is the difference between neutral and anionic ligands? Neutral ligands have no overall charge, while anionic ligands carry a negative charge. Give two examples of neutral ligands. Examples of neutral ligands include ammonia (NH3) and water (H2O). Name two examples of anionic ligands. Examples of anionic ligands are hydroxide ion (OH-) and cyanide ion (CN-). What is an adduct in ligand chemistry? An adduct is the product formed when ligands bind to a metal cation, combining a Lewis base and a Lewis acid. How is the overall charge of an adduct determined? The overall charge of an adduct is the sum of the charges of the metal cation and the ligands. In the complex [Cd(H2O)4]2+, what is the charge on the cadmium ion and on the water ligands? The cadmium ion has a 2+ charge, and each water ligand is neutral with a charge of 0. Why is ammonia considered a ligand? Ammonia is a ligand because it has a lone pair that can be donated to a metal cation. What group of elements do halide ligands (X-) come from? Halide ligands come from group 7A elements, such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. Which atom in the cyanide ion donates the lone pair to the metal cation? The carbon atom in the cyanide ion donates the lone pair to the metal cation. What is the role of a Lewis base in ligand chemistry? A Lewis base donates an electron pair to a metal cation, forming a coordinate bond. Can ligands be positively charged in general chemistry? No, in general chemistry, ligands are typically neutral or negatively charged, not positively charged. How many water molecules are attached to cadmium in the [Cd(H2O)4]2+ adduct? There are four water molecules attached to the cadmium ion in the [Cd(H2O)4]2+ adduct. What is the overall charge of the adduct formed by Cd2+ and four water molecules? The overall charge is 2+, which is the charge of the cadmium ion since water is neutral.
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