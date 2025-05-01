What does log(10) equal and why? Log(10) equals 1 because 10 raised to the power of 1 is 10.

How do you express log(10000) in terms of exponents, and what is its value? Log(10000) is log(10^4), which equals 4 because 10 to the 4th power is 10000.

What is the value of log(0.10) and how is it derived? Log(0.10) equals -1 because 0.10 is 10 to the power of -1.

Why does log(1) always equal 0? Log(1) equals 0 because any number raised to the power of 0 is 1.

What is the antilog of a number y if log(x) = y? The antilog is 10^y, which gives back the original number x.

How is the antilog function used in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation? The antilog is used to solve for the ratio of conjugate base to weak acid by raising 10 to the power of the difference between pH and pKa.