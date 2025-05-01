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Logarithmic Functions quiz

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  • What does log(10) equal and why?
    Log(10) equals 1 because 10 raised to the power of 1 is 10.
  • How do you express log(10000) in terms of exponents, and what is its value?
    Log(10000) is log(10^4), which equals 4 because 10 to the 4th power is 10000.
  • What is the value of log(0.10) and how is it derived?
    Log(0.10) equals -1 because 0.10 is 10 to the power of -1.
  • Why does log(1) always equal 0?
    Log(1) equals 0 because any number raised to the power of 0 is 1.
  • What is the antilog of a number y if log(x) = y?
    The antilog is 10^y, which gives back the original number x.
  • How is the antilog function used in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
    The antilog is used to solve for the ratio of conjugate base to weak acid by raising 10 to the power of the difference between pH and pKa.
  • What does the natural logarithm (ln) of a number represent?
    The natural logarithm of a number is the power to which e must be raised to yield that number.
  • If ln(x) = y, what is the value of x?
    x equals e^y, which is the inverse of the natural logarithm.
  • How do you simplify log(a × b) using logarithm properties?
    Log(a × b) simplifies to log(a) + log(b).
  • What is the logarithmic property for division, log(a/b)?
    Log(a/b) equals log(a) minus log(b).
  • How do you handle exponents in logarithms, such as log(a^x)?
    Log(a^x) equals x times log(a); the exponent moves in front of the log.
  • How do you express the logarithm of an nth root, such as log(a^(1/x))?
    Log(a^(1/x)) equals (1/x) times log(a).
  • If log(3) ≈ 0.48 and log(2) ≈ 0.30, how can you find log(12) without a calculator?
    Log(12) = log(3) + log(2) + log(2) = 0.48 + 0.30 + 0.30 = 1.08.
  • When solving ln(x) = value, what operation do you perform to find x?
    Take the exponential (e to the power of the value) to solve for x.
  • In what chemistry topic are natural logarithms (ln) commonly used?
    Natural logarithms are commonly used in chemical kinetics.