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What determines how electrons fill the d orbitals in octahedral complexes? The type of ligand attached to the metal determines how electrons fill the d orbitals. What is the effect of weak field ligands on the splitting energy (delta) in octahedral complexes? Weak field ligands result in a small delta, meaning the d orbitals are closer in energy. What type of spin complex is formed with weak field ligands in octahedral complexes? Weak field ligands lead to high spin complexes. What magnetic property is typically associated with high spin octahedral complexes? High spin complexes are usually paramagnetic. What is the effect of strong field ligands on the splitting energy (delta) in octahedral complexes? Strong field ligands create a large delta, increasing the energy gap between d orbitals. What type of spin complex is formed with strong field ligands in octahedral complexes? Strong field ligands lead to low spin complexes. Why do electrons in low spin complexes not move to higher energy orbitals easily? The large delta makes it energetically unfavorable for electrons to move to higher energy orbitals. What must be checked to determine the magnetic property of low spin octahedral complexes? You must check the electron arrangement to determine if the complex is paramagnetic or diamagnetic. What does paramagnetic mean in the context of octahedral complexes? Paramagnetic means the complex has unpaired electrons and is attracted to a magnetic field. What does diamagnetic mean in the context of octahedral complexes? Diamagnetic means the complex has all paired electrons and is repelled by a magnetic field. How does the energy difference between d orbitals affect electron filling in octahedral complexes? A small energy difference allows electrons to occupy higher orbitals, while a large difference keeps them in lower orbitals. What is the relationship between ligand strength and spin state in octahedral complexes? Weak field ligands produce high spin states; strong field ligands produce low spin states. What is the typical magnetic property of high spin octahedral complexes? High spin octahedral complexes are typically paramagnetic. What is the typical magnetic property of low spin octahedral complexes? Low spin octahedral complexes can be either paramagnetic or diamagnetic, depending on electron arrangement. Why is it important to consider the type of ligand in octahedral complexes? The ligand type affects the splitting energy, spin state, and magnetic properties of the complex.
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes quiz
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