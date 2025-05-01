What determines how electrons fill the d orbitals in octahedral complexes? The type of ligand attached to the metal determines how electrons fill the d orbitals.

What is the effect of weak field ligands on the splitting energy (delta) in octahedral complexes? Weak field ligands result in a small delta, meaning the d orbitals are closer in energy.

What type of spin complex is formed with weak field ligands in octahedral complexes? Weak field ligands lead to high spin complexes.

What magnetic property is typically associated with high spin octahedral complexes? High spin complexes are usually paramagnetic.

What is the effect of strong field ligands on the splitting energy (delta) in octahedral complexes? Strong field ligands create a large delta, increasing the energy gap between d orbitals.

What type of spin complex is formed with strong field ligands in octahedral complexes? Strong field ligands lead to low spin complexes.