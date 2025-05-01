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Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes quiz

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  • What determines how electrons fill the d orbitals in octahedral complexes?
    The type of ligand attached to the metal determines how electrons fill the d orbitals.
  • What is the effect of weak field ligands on the splitting energy (delta) in octahedral complexes?
    Weak field ligands result in a small delta, meaning the d orbitals are closer in energy.
  • What type of spin complex is formed with weak field ligands in octahedral complexes?
    Weak field ligands lead to high spin complexes.
  • What magnetic property is typically associated with high spin octahedral complexes?
    High spin complexes are usually paramagnetic.
  • What is the effect of strong field ligands on the splitting energy (delta) in octahedral complexes?
    Strong field ligands create a large delta, increasing the energy gap between d orbitals.
  • What type of spin complex is formed with strong field ligands in octahedral complexes?
    Strong field ligands lead to low spin complexes.
  • Why do electrons in low spin complexes not move to higher energy orbitals easily?
    The large delta makes it energetically unfavorable for electrons to move to higher energy orbitals.
  • What must be checked to determine the magnetic property of low spin octahedral complexes?
    You must check the electron arrangement to determine if the complex is paramagnetic or diamagnetic.
  • What does paramagnetic mean in the context of octahedral complexes?
    Paramagnetic means the complex has unpaired electrons and is attracted to a magnetic field.
  • What does diamagnetic mean in the context of octahedral complexes?
    Diamagnetic means the complex has all paired electrons and is repelled by a magnetic field.
  • How does the energy difference between d orbitals affect electron filling in octahedral complexes?
    A small energy difference allows electrons to occupy higher orbitals, while a large difference keeps them in lower orbitals.
  • What is the relationship between ligand strength and spin state in octahedral complexes?
    Weak field ligands produce high spin states; strong field ligands produce low spin states.
  • What is the typical magnetic property of high spin octahedral complexes?
    High spin octahedral complexes are typically paramagnetic.
  • What is the typical magnetic property of low spin octahedral complexes?
    Low spin octahedral complexes can be either paramagnetic or diamagnetic, depending on electron arrangement.
  • Why is it important to consider the type of ligand in octahedral complexes?
    The ligand type affects the splitting energy, spin state, and magnetic properties of the complex.