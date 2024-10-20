Skip to main content
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes definitions Flashcards

Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes definitions
  • Octahedral Complex
    A coordination compound where a central metal atom is surrounded by six ligands in an octahedral geometry.
  • Ligand
    An ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.
  • Weak Field Ligand
    A ligand that causes a small splitting of d orbitals, leading to high spin complexes.
  • Strong Field Ligand
    A ligand that causes a large splitting of d orbitals, leading to low spin complexes.
  • Delta
    The energy difference between split d orbitals in a coordination complex.
  • High Spin Complex
    A complex where electrons occupy higher energy orbitals, often resulting in paramagnetism.
  • Low Spin Complex
    A complex where electrons pair in lower energy orbitals, potentially leading to diamagnetism.
  • Paramagnetism
    A form of magnetism where unpaired electrons cause attraction to a magnetic field.
  • Diamagnetism
    A form of magnetism where all electrons are paired, causing repulsion from a magnetic field.
  • d Orbitals
    The set of five orbitals in the third energy level of an atom, important in transition metal chemistry.
  • Degenerate Orbitals
    Orbitals that have the same energy level in a given atom or ion.
  • Energy Cost
    The energy required for an electron to move from a lower to a higher energy orbital.