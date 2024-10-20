Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes definitions Flashcards
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes definitions
- Octahedral ComplexA coordination compound where a central metal atom is surrounded by six ligands in an octahedral geometry.
- LigandAn ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.
- Weak Field LigandA ligand that causes a small splitting of d orbitals, leading to high spin complexes.
- Strong Field LigandA ligand that causes a large splitting of d orbitals, leading to low spin complexes.
- DeltaThe energy difference between split d orbitals in a coordination complex.
- High Spin ComplexA complex where electrons occupy higher energy orbitals, often resulting in paramagnetism.
- Low Spin ComplexA complex where electrons pair in lower energy orbitals, potentially leading to diamagnetism.
- ParamagnetismA form of magnetism where unpaired electrons cause attraction to a magnetic field.
- DiamagnetismA form of magnetism where all electrons are paired, causing repulsion from a magnetic field.
- d OrbitalsThe set of five orbitals in the third energy level of an atom, important in transition metal chemistry.
- Degenerate OrbitalsOrbitals that have the same energy level in a given atom or ion.
- Energy CostThe energy required for an electron to move from a lower to a higher energy orbital.