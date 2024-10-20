Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Octahedral Complex A coordination compound where a central metal atom is surrounded by six ligands in an octahedral geometry.

Ligand An ion or molecule that binds to a central metal atom to form a coordination complex.

Weak Field Ligand A ligand that causes a small splitting of d orbitals, leading to high spin complexes.

Strong Field Ligand A ligand that causes a large splitting of d orbitals, leading to low spin complexes.

Delta The energy difference between split d orbitals in a coordination complex.

High Spin Complex A complex where electrons occupy higher energy orbitals, often resulting in paramagnetism.

Low Spin Complex A complex where electrons pair in lower energy orbitals, potentially leading to diamagnetism.

Paramagnetism A form of magnetism where unpaired electrons cause attraction to a magnetic field.

Diamagnetism A form of magnetism where all electrons are paired, causing repulsion from a magnetic field.

d Orbitals The set of five orbitals in the third energy level of an atom, important in transition metal chemistry.

Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals that have the same energy level in a given atom or ion.