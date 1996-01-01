24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes
For octahedral complexes, Weak-Field Ligands create High-spin complexes and Strong-Field Ligands create Low-spin complexes.
Determine the spin and number of unpaired electrons in the following complex ion: [Mn(en)3]3+.
high-spin; 1 unpaired electron
low-spin; 1 unpaired electron
high-spin; 2 unpaired electrons
low-spin; 2 unpaired electrons
Determine the spin and number of unpaired electrons in the following complex ion: [Cd(H2O)4]3+.
high-spin; 2 unpaired electrons
low-spin; 2 unpaired electrons
high-spin; 0 unpaired electrons
low-spin; 4 unpaired electrons
Which of the following complex ions is/are diamagnetic in nature?
I. [Mn(Br4)]2– II. [V(NO2)4]4– III. [Zn(NH3)4]2+ IV. [Sc(H2O)6]3+
I, II, and IV
II and III
I and II
I, III, and IV
iii and Iv