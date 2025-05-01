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What determines the magnetic properties of complex ions? The magnetic properties are determined by how the transition metal valence electrons fill the d orbitals, which depends on the crystal field splitting energy (Δ). What is a low spin complex? A low spin complex forms when the crystal field splitting energy is large, causing electrons to pair up in lower energy orbitals. Why do electrons pair up in low spin complexes? Because the energy cost to move to higher energy orbitals is high, so electrons prefer to stay and pair in the lower energy orbitals. What is the magnetic property of a low spin complex? Low spin complexes are diamagnetic, meaning they have no unpaired electrons. What does diamagnetic mean? Diamagnetic means that all electrons are paired and the substance is not attracted to a magnetic field. What is a high spin complex? A high spin complex forms when the crystal field splitting energy is small, allowing electrons to occupy higher energy orbitals singly before pairing. Why do electrons remain unpaired in high spin complexes? Because the energy difference between orbitals is small, so electrons can occupy higher orbitals without much energy cost. What is the magnetic property of a high spin complex? High spin complexes are paramagnetic, meaning they have one or more unpaired electrons. What does paramagnetic mean? Paramagnetic means that there are unpaired electrons, making the substance attracted to a magnetic field. Which geometry is typically associated with low spin, diamagnetic complexes? Square planar geometry is typically associated with low spin, diamagnetic complexes. Which geometry is typically associated with high spin, paramagnetic complexes? Tetrahedral geometry is typically associated with high spin, paramagnetic complexes. What is crystal field splitting energy (Δ)? Crystal field splitting energy (Δ) is the energy difference between sets of d orbitals in a complex ion. How does the size of Δ affect electron filling in d orbitals? A large Δ causes electrons to pair in lower orbitals (low spin), while a small Δ allows electrons to occupy higher orbitals singly (high spin). What does it mean for orbitals to be degenerate? Degenerate orbitals are orbitals that have the same energy. How can you predict if a complex ion is paramagnetic or diamagnetic based on its geometry? If the complex is square planar, it is likely diamagnetic (low spin); if tetrahedral, it is likely paramagnetic (high spin).
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions quiz
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