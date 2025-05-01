What determines the magnetic properties of complex ions? The magnetic properties are determined by how the transition metal valence electrons fill the d orbitals, which depends on the crystal field splitting energy (Δ).

What is a low spin complex? A low spin complex forms when the crystal field splitting energy is large, causing electrons to pair up in lower energy orbitals.

Why do electrons pair up in low spin complexes? Because the energy cost to move to higher energy orbitals is high, so electrons prefer to stay and pair in the lower energy orbitals.

What is the magnetic property of a low spin complex? Low spin complexes are diamagnetic, meaning they have no unpaired electrons.

What does diamagnetic mean? Diamagnetic means that all electrons are paired and the substance is not attracted to a magnetic field.

What is a high spin complex? A high spin complex forms when the crystal field splitting energy is small, allowing electrons to occupy higher energy orbitals singly before pairing.