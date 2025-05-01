Which periodic trends increase as you move toward the top right corner of the periodic table? Lattice energy, ionization energy, electron affinity, and electronegativity all increase toward the top right corner.

What is a helpful mnemonic for remembering which periodic trends increase toward the top right? The mnemonic is 'LIE' for Lattice energy, Ionization energy, and Electron affinity/Electronegativity.

Which periodic trends decrease as you move toward the top right corner of the periodic table? Atomic radius and metallic character decrease toward the top right corner.

How do atomic radius and metallic character change across a period from left to right? Both atomic radius and metallic character decrease as you move from left to right across a period.

What happens to ionization energy as you move up and to the right on the periodic table? Ionization energy increases as you move up and to the right.

How does electron affinity trend across the periodic table? Electron affinity increases as you move toward the top right corner.