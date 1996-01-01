23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends
Periodic Trends
Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends Example
Rank the following elements in order of increasing lattice energy: S, In, K, Ba and Cl
A
Ba < In < S < K < Cl
B
Cl < S < In < K > Ba
C
Ba < K < In < S < Cl
D
Cl < In < K < S < Ba
E
In < Ba < Cl < S < K
Which of the following elements will have the lowest electron affinity?
A
Cl
B
K
C
P
D
Be
E
O
For Group 5A elements, the ionization energy decreases going down a group because:
A
Their atomic masses increases.
B
The highest number of their valence orbital shell increases.
C
Their metallic character decreases.
D
Their electron affinity increases.
E
The number of neutrons in their nuclei decreases.