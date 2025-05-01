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What does the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution describe? It describes the probability distribution of speeds of ideal gas molecules at a given temperature. What is shown on the Y-axis of a Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution curve? The Y-axis represents the probability or relative number of gas molecules with a certain speed. What does the X-axis of the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution curve represent? The X-axis represents the velocity (speed) of gas molecules. What is the probable speed in the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution? The probable speed is the most common velocity among gas molecules, corresponding to the peak of the distribution curve. How is the mean speed of gas molecules calculated in the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution? Mean speed is calculated as the square root of (8RT/M), where R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and M is molar mass. What is the root mean square speed and how is it calculated? Root mean square speed is the square root of (3RT/M), representing the square root of the average of the squares of the velocities. Which speed is highest on the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution curve: probable, mean, or root mean square? The root mean square speed is the highest, followed by mean speed, and probable speed is the lowest. What does the peak of the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution curve indicate? The peak indicates the probable speed, where the largest number of molecules have that speed. What happens to the distribution of molecular speeds as temperature increases? As temperature increases, the range of molecular speeds widens and the average speed increases. What units should molar mass (M) be in when calculating speeds using Maxwell-Boltzmann equations? Molar mass should be in kilograms per mole (kg/mol). What value and units are used for the gas constant (R) in these calculations? The gas constant R is 8.314 joules per mole per Kelvin (J/(mol·K)). What temperature unit must be used in Maxwell-Boltzmann speed calculations? Temperature must be in Kelvin. What is the relationship between probable speed, mean speed, and root mean square speed? Root mean square speed is the greatest, mean speed is intermediate, and probable speed is the least. What does the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution curve illustrate about gas molecules at a given temperature? It shows that there is a variety of molecular velocities, not all molecules move at the same speed. Why is the root mean square speed important in understanding gas behavior? It represents the fastest molecules and is used to understand kinetic energy and gas properties.
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