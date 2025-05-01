What does the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution describe? It describes the probability distribution of speeds of ideal gas molecules at a given temperature.

What is shown on the Y-axis of a Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution curve? The Y-axis represents the probability or relative number of gas molecules with a certain speed.

What does the X-axis of the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution curve represent? The X-axis represents the velocity (speed) of gas molecules.

What is the probable speed in the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution? The probable speed is the most common velocity among gas molecules, corresponding to the peak of the distribution curve.

How is the mean speed of gas molecules calculated in the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution? Mean speed is calculated as the square root of (8RT/M), where R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and M is molar mass.

What is the root mean square speed and how is it calculated? Root mean square speed is the square root of (3RT/M), representing the square root of the average of the squares of the velocities.