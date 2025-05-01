What does the unit curie (Ci) measure in terms of radioactive decay? Curie measures the number of disintegrations per second, specifically 3.7 × 10^10 disintegrations per second.

What is the SI unit for measuring radioactive decay events? The SI unit is the becquerel (Bq), which equals one disintegration per second.

What property does the roentgen (R) unit measure? Roentgen measures the ionizing intensity of gamma and X-rays, specifically exposure.

Is there an SI equivalent for the roentgen unit? No, there is no SI equivalent for the roentgen unit.

How much energy is absorbed by tissue in one rad? One rad equals 1 × 10^-5 joules per gram of tissue.

What is the SI unit for absorbed radiation dose and its value? The SI unit is the gray (Gy), which equals 1 joule per kilogram.