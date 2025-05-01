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Measuring Radioactivity quiz

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  • What does the unit curie (Ci) measure in terms of radioactive decay?
    Curie measures the number of disintegrations per second, specifically 3.7 × 10^10 disintegrations per second.
  • What is the SI unit for measuring radioactive decay events?
    The SI unit is the becquerel (Bq), which equals one disintegration per second.
  • What property does the roentgen (R) unit measure?
    Roentgen measures the ionizing intensity of gamma and X-rays, specifically exposure.
  • Is there an SI equivalent for the roentgen unit?
    No, there is no SI equivalent for the roentgen unit.
  • How much energy is absorbed by tissue in one rad?
    One rad equals 1 × 10^-5 joules per gram of tissue.
  • What is the SI unit for absorbed radiation dose and its value?
    The SI unit is the gray (Gy), which equals 1 joule per kilogram.
  • How are rad and gray related?
    One gray is equal to one rad, and both measure energy absorbed by tissue.
  • What does the rem (radiation equivalent man) unit measure?
    Rem measures tissue damage caused by radiation, factoring in biological effectiveness.
  • What is the SI unit for tissue damage from radiation?
    The SI unit is the sievert (Sv), which measures tissue damage.
  • How many rem are equivalent to one sievert?
    One sievert is equal to 100 rem.
  • What is the formula for calculating rem?
    Rem is calculated as rad times relative biological effectiveness (RBE).
  • What does the relative biological effectiveness (RBE) factor account for?
    RBE accounts for both ionizing intensity and biological effect of radiation.
  • What is the RBE value for X-rays, gamma rays, and beta particles?
    The RBE value for X-rays, gamma rays, and beta particles is 1.
  • What is the RBE value for alpha particles?
    The RBE value for alpha particles is 20.
  • Why is understanding radiation units and their interrelations important?
    It is essential for accurately assessing radiation exposure and its potential biological effects.