21. Nuclear Chemistry
Measuring Radioactivity
1
concept
Units of Radiation Measurement
3m
2
example
Measuring Radioactivity Example
33s
3
ProblemProblem
A typical chest X-ray exposes a patient to an effective dose of 0.09 mSv. How many Rad is this?
A
25 rad
B
0.125 rad
C
0.009 rad
D
37 rad
4
ProblemProblem
Two technicians in a nuclear laboratory were accidentally exposed to radiation. If one was exposed to 5 mGy and the other to 9 rad, which technician received more radiation?
A
The one exposed to 5 mGy
B
The one exposed to 9 rad
C
The two technicians were exposed to the same amount of radiation
5
ProblemProblem
A solution of iodine-131, a radioisotope used in the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disease, is found just prior to administration to have an activity of 1.08 x 106 Bq/mL. If 2.57 mL were delivered intravenously to the patient, what dose of I-131 ( in µCi) did the patient receive?
A
7.50×10–5 µCi
B
75.0 µCi
C
29.2 µCi
D
0.075 µCi
E
0.029 µCi