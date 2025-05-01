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What is a heteronuclear diatomic molecule? A heteronuclear diatomic molecule is composed of two different elements bonded together. How does electronegativity change across the periodic table? Electronegativity increases as you move toward the top right corner of the periodic table. Which element determines the molecular orbital diagram used in a heteronuclear diatomic molecule? The less electronegative element determines which molecular orbital diagram will be used. How does the electronegativity of an element affect its atomic orbital energy? The more electronegative element has atomic orbitals that are lower in energy. Why are the atomic orbitals of nitrogen lower in energy than those of carbon in a molecular orbital diagram? Because nitrogen is more electronegative than carbon, its atomic orbitals are lower in energy. What is the most electronegative element and its electronegativity value? Fluorine is the most electronegative element with a value of 4.0. How does electronegativity affect the position of electrons in an atom? Higher electronegativity means electrons are pulled closer to the nucleus and are more tightly bound. In a molecular orbital diagram, which side represents the more electronegative element? The side with atomic orbitals lower in energy represents the more electronegative element. What effect does increasing electronegativity have on the shell number of elements? Increasing electronegativity is often seen in elements with lower shell numbers, such as fluorine. Why are the 2s and 2p orbitals of fluorine lower in energy than those of oxygen in a molecular orbital diagram? Because fluorine is more electronegative than oxygen, its 2s and 2p orbitals are lower in energy. How does electronegativity help in constructing molecular orbital diagrams for heteronuclear diatomic molecules? Electronegativity helps determine which atomic orbitals are lower in energy and guides the construction of the diagram. What does it mean for electrons to be 'more tightly bound' in the context of electronegativity? It means that electrons are held closer to the nucleus due to higher electronegativity. How does the difference in electronegativity between two atoms affect their molecular orbitals? The more electronegative atom's orbitals are lower in energy, affecting the overall molecular orbital energy levels. Why is understanding electronegativity important in predicting molecular properties and reactivity? Because electronegativity influences orbital energies, which in turn affect molecular structure and chemical behavior. What trend is observed in the energy of atomic orbitals as you move from left to right across a period? Atomic orbitals become lower in energy as you move from left to right due to increasing electronegativity.
MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules quiz
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