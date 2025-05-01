What is a heteronuclear diatomic molecule? A heteronuclear diatomic molecule is composed of two different elements bonded together.

How does electronegativity change across the periodic table? Electronegativity increases as you move toward the top right corner of the periodic table.

Which element determines the molecular orbital diagram used in a heteronuclear diatomic molecule? The less electronegative element determines which molecular orbital diagram will be used.

How does the electronegativity of an element affect its atomic orbital energy? The more electronegative element has atomic orbitals that are lower in energy.

Why are the atomic orbitals of nitrogen lower in energy than those of carbon in a molecular orbital diagram? Because nitrogen is more electronegative than carbon, its atomic orbitals are lower in energy.

What is the most electronegative element and its electronegativity value? Fluorine is the most electronegative element with a value of 4.0.