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MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules quiz

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  • What is a heteronuclear diatomic molecule?
    A heteronuclear diatomic molecule is composed of two different elements bonded together.
  • How does electronegativity change across the periodic table?
    Electronegativity increases as you move toward the top right corner of the periodic table.
  • Which element determines the molecular orbital diagram used in a heteronuclear diatomic molecule?
    The less electronegative element determines which molecular orbital diagram will be used.
  • How does the electronegativity of an element affect its atomic orbital energy?
    The more electronegative element has atomic orbitals that are lower in energy.
  • Why are the atomic orbitals of nitrogen lower in energy than those of carbon in a molecular orbital diagram?
    Because nitrogen is more electronegative than carbon, its atomic orbitals are lower in energy.
  • What is the most electronegative element and its electronegativity value?
    Fluorine is the most electronegative element with a value of 4.0.
  • How does electronegativity affect the position of electrons in an atom?
    Higher electronegativity means electrons are pulled closer to the nucleus and are more tightly bound.
  • In a molecular orbital diagram, which side represents the more electronegative element?
    The side with atomic orbitals lower in energy represents the more electronegative element.
  • What effect does increasing electronegativity have on the shell number of elements?
    Increasing electronegativity is often seen in elements with lower shell numbers, such as fluorine.
  • Why are the 2s and 2p orbitals of fluorine lower in energy than those of oxygen in a molecular orbital diagram?
    Because fluorine is more electronegative than oxygen, its 2s and 2p orbitals are lower in energy.
  • How does electronegativity help in constructing molecular orbital diagrams for heteronuclear diatomic molecules?
    Electronegativity helps determine which atomic orbitals are lower in energy and guides the construction of the diagram.
  • What does it mean for electrons to be 'more tightly bound' in the context of electronegativity?
    It means that electrons are held closer to the nucleus due to higher electronegativity.
  • How does the difference in electronegativity between two atoms affect their molecular orbitals?
    The more electronegative atom's orbitals are lower in energy, affecting the overall molecular orbital energy levels.
  • Why is understanding electronegativity important in predicting molecular properties and reactivity?
    Because electronegativity influences orbital energies, which in turn affect molecular structure and chemical behavior.
  • What trend is observed in the energy of atomic orbitals as you move from left to right across a period?
    Atomic orbitals become lower in energy as you move from left to right due to increasing electronegativity.