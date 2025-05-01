What is a homonuclear diatomic molecule? A homonuclear diatomic molecule consists of two identical atoms bonded together, such as N2 or F2.

Which molecular orbitals are formed from the 1s atomic orbitals in period 1 elements? The 1s atomic orbitals form bonding (σ1s) and antibonding (σ*1s) molecular orbitals.

What is the order of molecular orbitals for period 2 elements from lithium to nitrogen? The order is σ2s, σ*2s, π2p, σ2p, π*2p, and σ*2p.

How does the molecular orbital order change for oxygen to neon compared to lithium to nitrogen? For oxygen to neon, the order of σ2p and π2p orbitals is reversed due to increased electronegativity and decreased atomic size.

Why do molecular orbital diagrams differ between elements in different periods? They differ because the types and energies of atomic orbitals involved change with the period, affecting the arrangement of molecular orbitals.

What is the significance of the σ* (sigma star) molecular orbital? The σ* molecular orbital is an antibonding orbital, which weakens the bond between atoms when occupied.