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What is a homonuclear diatomic molecule? A homonuclear diatomic molecule consists of two identical atoms bonded together, such as N2 or F2. Which molecular orbitals are formed from the 1s atomic orbitals in period 1 elements? The 1s atomic orbitals form bonding (σ1s) and antibonding (σ*1s) molecular orbitals. What is the order of molecular orbitals for period 2 elements from lithium to nitrogen? The order is σ2s, σ*2s, π2p, σ2p, π*2p, and σ*2p. How does the molecular orbital order change for oxygen to neon compared to lithium to nitrogen? For oxygen to neon, the order of σ2p and π2p orbitals is reversed due to increased electronegativity and decreased atomic size. Why do molecular orbital diagrams differ between elements in different periods? They differ because the types and energies of atomic orbitals involved change with the period, affecting the arrangement of molecular orbitals. What is the significance of the σ* (sigma star) molecular orbital? The σ* molecular orbital is an antibonding orbital, which weakens the bond between atoms when occupied. In period 1 diatomic molecules, where are the valence electrons found? Valence electrons are found in the 1s orbitals for period 1 elements like hydrogen and helium. What happens to the order of π2p and σ2p orbitals in diatomic oxygen and neon? The π2p orbital moves up and the σ2p orbital moves down in energy, reversing their usual order. What is the first molecular orbital filled when constructing a diagram for period 2 diatomic molecules? The first molecular orbital filled is the bonding σ2s orbital. How are electrons distributed in molecular orbital diagrams? Electrons are distributed from the lowest energy molecular orbital upwards. What is the role of π*2p molecular orbitals? π*2p molecular orbitals are antibonding orbitals formed from the 2p atomic orbitals. Why is understanding molecular orbital theory important for homonuclear diatomic molecules? It helps predict the behavior and bonding of molecules by showing how atomic orbitals combine. What causes the reversal of σ2p and π2p orbital order in period 2 elements from oxygen to neon? The reversal is caused by increased electronegativity and decreased atomic size. Which period elements have valence electrons in the 2s and 2p orbitals? Period 2 elements, such as lithium through neon, have valence electrons in the 2s and 2p orbitals. What is the general rule for filling molecular orbitals in homonuclear diatomic molecules? Always fill molecular orbitals from the lowest energy level upwards.
MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules quiz
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MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules
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