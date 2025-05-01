Back
Mole Fraction A ratio of moles of a component to total moles in a mixture, denoted by X, used in chemical calculations. Solute A substance dissolved in another substance, forming a solution. Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances. Component An individual substance within a mixture or solution. Mixture A combination of two or more substances where each retains its chemical identity. Ratio A quantitative relationship between two numbers, showing how many times one value contains or is contained within the other. Moles A unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles. Chemical Calculations Mathematical processes used to determine quantities and relationships in chemical reactions. Gas Mixtures A combination of different gases, each retaining its own properties. Unitless Measure A dimensionless quantity that does not have any physical units associated with it.
Mole Fraction of Solutions definitions
