To calculate the mole fraction of ascorbic acid (C 6 H 8 O 6 ) in a solution containing 85.2 grams of the acid dissolved in 270 grams of water, we start by determining the number of moles of each component.

The molecular weight of ascorbic acid is 176.124 g/mol. Using this, we can find the moles of ascorbic acid:

\[\text{Moles of ascorbic acid} = \frac{85.2 \text{ g}}{176.124 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 0.48375 \text{ moles}\]

Next, we calculate the moles of water (H 2 O). The molecular weight of water is 18.016 g/mol:

\[\text{Moles of water} = \frac{270 \text{ g}}{18.016 \text{ g/mol}} \approx 14.9867 \text{ moles}\]

The mole fraction of ascorbic acid (X ascorbic acid ) is defined as the ratio of the moles of ascorbic acid to the total moles of the solution (solute + solvent):

\[X_{\text{ascorbic acid}} = \frac{\text{Moles of ascorbic acid}}{\text{Moles of ascorbic acid} + \text{Moles of water}} = \frac{0.48375}{0.48375 + 14.9867}\]

Calculating this gives:

\[X_{\text{ascorbic acid}} \approx \frac{0.48375}{15.47045} \approx 0.0313\]

This mole fraction is a unitless value, reflecting the proportion of ascorbic acid in the solution. The final answer is reported with three significant figures, consistent with the precision of the given data.