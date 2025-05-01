When multiplying numbers in scientific notation, what do you do with the coefficients and exponents? Multiply the coefficients and add the exponents.

How do you handle the coefficients and exponents when dividing numbers in scientific notation? Divide the coefficients and subtract the exponents.

What is the correct scientific notation form for the coefficient? The coefficient must be a number between 1 and less than 10.

After performing multiplication or division, how do you determine the number of significant figures in your answer? Use the least number of significant figures from the coefficients used in the calculation.

What should you do if your coefficient after calculation is not between 1 and 10? Adjust the decimal point and change the exponent accordingly to ensure the coefficient is between 1 and 10.

When multiplying (A × 10^x) × (B × 10^y), what is the resulting exponent? The resulting exponent is x + y.