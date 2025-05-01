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What structural feature distinguishes alkenes from alkanes? Alkenes have at least one carbon-carbon double bond, while alkanes only have single bonds. How is the name of an alkene derived from the corresponding alkane? The suffix '-ane' in the alkane name is changed to '-ene' to indicate the presence of a double bond. What does the term 'cis' indicate in the context of alkenes? 'Cis' means that the two substituent groups are on the same side of the double bond. What does the term 'trans' indicate in the context of alkenes? 'Trans' means that the two substituent groups are on opposite sides of the double bond. Why can't rotation occur around a carbon-carbon double bond in alkenes? Rotation is restricted due to the presence of a pi bond, which locks the atoms in place. What must be specified when naming an alkene besides the parent chain? The location of the double bond and the positions of any substituents must be specified. What is a geometric isomer in the context of alkenes? Geometric isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula and connections but different spatial arrangements around the double bond. When do you use cis/trans notation for alkenes? Cis/trans notation is used when there are two different groups attached to each carbon of the double bond. How do you determine if an alkene is cis or trans? Draw a line through the double-bonded carbons; if the groups are on the same side, it's cis; if on opposite sides, it's trans. Does cis/trans notation apply to cyclic alkenes? No, cis/trans notation is generally not used for cyclic alkenes. What is the parent chain in alkene nomenclature? The parent chain is the longest continuous chain containing the double bond. What is the suffix used for naming alkenes? The suffix '-ene' is used for alkenes. What is the molecular formula for ethene? The molecular formula for ethene is C₂H₄. What is the difference in spatial arrangement between cis and trans isomers? Cis isomers have groups on the same side of the double bond, while trans isomers have them on opposite sides. Why do geometric isomers have different properties? Their different spatial arrangements around the double bond affect their physical and chemical properties.
Naming Alkenes quiz
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