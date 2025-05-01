What structural feature distinguishes alkenes from alkanes? Alkenes have at least one carbon-carbon double bond, while alkanes only have single bonds.

How is the name of an alkene derived from the corresponding alkane? The suffix '-ane' in the alkane name is changed to '-ene' to indicate the presence of a double bond.

What does the term 'cis' indicate in the context of alkenes? 'Cis' means that the two substituent groups are on the same side of the double bond.

What does the term 'trans' indicate in the context of alkenes? 'Trans' means that the two substituent groups are on opposite sides of the double bond.

Why can't rotation occur around a carbon-carbon double bond in alkenes? Rotation is restricted due to the presence of a pi bond, which locks the atoms in place.

What must be specified when naming an alkene besides the parent chain? The location of the double bond and the positions of any substituents must be specified.