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What type of bond characterizes an alkyne? An alkyne is characterized by a carbon-carbon triple bond. What suffix is used when naming alkynes? The suffix '-yne' is used for alkynes. How does the naming of alkynes compare to alkenes? Naming alkynes is very similar to naming alkenes, except the suffix changes to '-yne'. What is the main difference in suffix between alkanes and alkynes? Alkanes use the suffix '-ane', while alkynes use '-yne'. Do alkynes have cis or trans isomers? No, alkynes do not have cis or trans isomers due to the nature of the triple bond. What must be specified when naming an alkyne? You must specify the numerical location of the triple bond and any substituents. Why don’t alkynes have cis or trans isomers? The linear geometry of the triple bond prevents the existence of cis or trans isomers. What does the suffix '-yne' indicate in a hydrocarbon name? The suffix '-yne' indicates the presence of a carbon-carbon triple bond. When naming an alkyne, what should you do with the parent chain? Select the longest carbon chain that includes the triple bond as the parent chain. How do you indicate the position of the triple bond in an alkyne? Number the chain so that the triple bond gets the lowest possible number, and include this number before the suffix. What is the importance of numbering substituents in alkynes? Numbering ensures the correct location of substituents is specified in the name. What is the general formula for naming an alkyne? The general formula is: [number]-[substituent][parent chain]-[yne]. If a molecule has both a double and a triple bond, which gets priority in numbering? The chain is numbered to give the lowest possible number to the first multiple bond, whether double or triple. What is the parent name for a three-carbon alkyne? The parent name is propyne. What is the parent name for a four-carbon alkyne? The parent name is butyne.
Naming Alkynes quiz
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