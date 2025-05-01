What type of bond characterizes an alkyne? An alkyne is characterized by a carbon-carbon triple bond.

What suffix is used when naming alkynes? The suffix '-yne' is used for alkynes.

How does the naming of alkynes compare to alkenes? Naming alkynes is very similar to naming alkenes, except the suffix changes to '-yne'.

What is the main difference in suffix between alkanes and alkynes? Alkanes use the suffix '-ane', while alkynes use '-yne'.

Do alkynes have cis or trans isomers? No, alkynes do not have cis or trans isomers due to the nature of the triple bond.

What must be specified when naming an alkyne? You must specify the numerical location of the triple bond and any substituents.