22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkynes
1
concept
Rules for Naming Alkynes
53s
2
example
Naming Alkynes Example
4m
3
ProblemProblem
Give a systematic name for this molecule.
A
10-methyl-8-propyl-4-undecyne
B
10-methyl-8-propyl-4-undecane
C
8-sec-butyl-4-undecene
D
8-tert-butyl-4-undecene
4
ProblemProblem
Draw a structure for 4-ethyl-7-phenyl-2-heptyne.
A
B
C
D
