What is the defining structural feature of amines? Amines have one or more alkyl groups attached to a nitrogen atom.

How are the alkyl groups in amines used in their naming? The alkyl groups attached to the nitrogen form the prefix in the amine's name.

What suffix is used when naming amines? The suffix 'amine' is used at the end of the compound's name.

Why is understanding amine nomenclature important in chemistry? It helps in identifying, studying properties, and understanding reactions of amines.

What is the general formula for naming amines? The name starts with the alkyl group(s) attached to nitrogen, followed by 'amine'.

How does the naming system for amines emphasize their structure? It highlights the alkyl groups connected to the nitrogen atom.