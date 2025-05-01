What is a monosubstituted benzene compound? A monosubstituted benzene has the benzene ring as the parent chain with only one substituent attached. The location of the substituent does not need to be specified.

How do you name a monosubstituted benzene compound? Name the substituent first, followed by 'benzene' as the parent chain. For example, 'chlorobenzene' for a benzene ring with a chlorine substituent.

Why is the location of the substituent not specified in monosubstituted benzenes? Because there is only one substituent, its position is always assumed to be on the benzene ring, making location specification unnecessary.

What is a disubstituted benzene compound? A disubstituted benzene has two substituents attached to the benzene ring, which requires specifying their locations.

How are substituents numbered in disubstituted benzene compounds? Substituents are numbered in alphabetical order, starting with the substituent whose name comes first alphabetically.

What are the three special terms used to describe the positions of substituents in disubstituted benzenes? The terms are ortho (1,2), meta (1,3), and para (1,4), which indicate the relative positions of the substituents on the benzene ring.