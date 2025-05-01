What system is used for naming coordination compounds? The IUPAC system is used for naming coordination compounds.

How are anionic ligands typically named in coordination compounds? Anionic ligands are named with an 'o' ending, such as bromo for Br- and cyano for CN-.

What is the ligand name for H2O in coordination compounds? The ligand name for H2O is 'aqua.'

What is the ligand name for ammonia (NH3)? The ligand name for ammonia is 'amine.'

How is the metal name modified in anionic complex ions? The metal name is given an '-ate' suffix, and sometimes a Latin-based name is used.

What is the Latin-based name for iron in anionic complexes? The Latin-based name for iron is 'ferrate.'