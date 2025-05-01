Skip to main content
Back

Naming Coordination Compounds quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What system is used for naming coordination compounds?
    The IUPAC system is used for naming coordination compounds.
  • How are anionic ligands typically named in coordination compounds?
    Anionic ligands are named with an 'o' ending, such as bromo for Br- and cyano for CN-.
  • What is the ligand name for H2O in coordination compounds?
    The ligand name for H2O is 'aqua.'
  • What is the ligand name for ammonia (NH3)?
    The ligand name for ammonia is 'amine.'
  • How is the metal name modified in anionic complex ions?
    The metal name is given an '-ate' suffix, and sometimes a Latin-based name is used.
  • What is the Latin-based name for iron in anionic complexes?
    The Latin-based name for iron is 'ferrate.'
  • In naming coordination complexes, which is named first: the cation or the anion?
    The cation is named before the anion.
  • What is the ligand name for CO in coordination compounds?
    The ligand name for CO is 'carbonyl.'
  • How do you identify the complex ion in a coordination compound formula?
    The complex ion is usually found inside brackets in the formula.
  • What is the ligand name for ethylenediamine?
    The ligand name for ethylenediamine is 'ethylenediamine' or 'en' for short.
  • What is the ligand name for hydroxide (OH-)?
    The ligand name for hydroxide is 'hydroxo.'
  • What is the ligand name for cyanide (CN-)?
    The ligand name for cyanide is 'cyano.'
  • What is the ligand name for nitrite (NO2-)?
    The ligand name for nitrite is 'nitro.'
  • What is the Latin-based name for copper in anionic complexes?
    The Latin-based name for copper is 'cuprate.'
  • Why is it important to identify the counter ion in a coordination compound?
    Identifying the counter ion is essential for correctly naming the coordination complex according to IUPAC rules.