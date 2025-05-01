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What system is used for naming coordination compounds? The IUPAC system is used for naming coordination compounds. How are anionic ligands typically named in coordination compounds? Anionic ligands are named with an 'o' ending, such as bromo for Br- and cyano for CN-. What is the ligand name for H2O in coordination compounds? The ligand name for H2O is 'aqua.' What is the ligand name for ammonia (NH3)? The ligand name for ammonia is 'amine.' How is the metal name modified in anionic complex ions? The metal name is given an '-ate' suffix, and sometimes a Latin-based name is used. What is the Latin-based name for iron in anionic complexes? The Latin-based name for iron is 'ferrate.' In naming coordination complexes, which is named first: the cation or the anion? The cation is named before the anion. What is the ligand name for CO in coordination compounds? The ligand name for CO is 'carbonyl.' How do you identify the complex ion in a coordination compound formula? The complex ion is usually found inside brackets in the formula. What is the ligand name for ethylenediamine? The ligand name for ethylenediamine is 'ethylenediamine' or 'en' for short. What is the ligand name for hydroxide (OH-)? The ligand name for hydroxide is 'hydroxo.' What is the ligand name for cyanide (CN-)? The ligand name for cyanide is 'cyano.' What is the ligand name for nitrite (NO2-)? The ligand name for nitrite is 'nitro.' What is the Latin-based name for copper in anionic complexes? The Latin-based name for copper is 'cuprate.' Why is it important to identify the counter ion in a coordination compound? Identifying the counter ion is essential for correctly naming the coordination complex according to IUPAC rules.
Naming Coordination Compounds quiz
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