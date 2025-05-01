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Naming Esters quiz

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  • What functional groups are present in an ester?
    An ester contains an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group and a carbon chain with a carbonyl group.
  • How is the parent chain of an ester named?
    The parent chain is named as if it were a carboxylic acid, but the ending is changed from 'oic acid' to 'oate.'
  • What is the significance of the 'oate' ending in ester nomenclature?
    The 'oate' ending indicates that the compound is an ester rather than a carboxylic acid.
  • How do you identify the alkyl group in an ester?
    The alkyl group is the group attached to the oxygen atom in the ester.
  • What is the first step in naming an ester?
    Identify the alkyl group attached to the oxygen atom and name it first.
  • How do you modify the carboxylic acid name to form the ester name?
    Replace the 'oic acid' ending of the carboxylic acid with 'oate' for the ester.
  • What role do substituents play in naming esters?
    Substituents on the parent chain are included in the name, just as with other organic compounds.
  • Why is understanding ester nomenclature important in organic chemistry?
    It helps in identifying and discussing different ester compounds accurately.
  • What distinguishes an ester from a carboxylic acid structurally?
    An ester has an alkyl group attached to the oxygen, while a carboxylic acid has a hydrogen.
  • In the name 'ethyl ethanoate,' which part refers to the alkyl group?
    'Ethyl' refers to the alkyl group attached to the oxygen atom.
  • What does the 'ethanoate' part of 'ethyl ethanoate' indicate?
    'Ethanoate' refers to the two-carbon parent chain derived from ethanoic acid.
  • How do you determine the parent chain in an ester?
    The parent chain is the carbon chain containing the carbonyl group.
  • What is the general formula for an ester?
    The general formula is RCOOR', where R is the parent chain and R' is the alkyl group.
  • How are esters related to carboxylic acids in terms of naming priciples?
    Esters are named based on the carboxylic acid from which they are derived, with a modified ending.
  • What is the importance of the oxygen atom in ester structure?
    The oxygen atom connects the alkyl group to the carbonyl-containing parent chain, defining the ester.