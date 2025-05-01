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What functional groups are present in an ester? An ester contains an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group and a carbon chain with a carbonyl group. How is the parent chain of an ester named? The parent chain is named as if it were a carboxylic acid, but the ending is changed from 'oic acid' to 'oate.' What is the significance of the 'oate' ending in ester nomenclature? The 'oate' ending indicates that the compound is an ester rather than a carboxylic acid. How do you identify the alkyl group in an ester? The alkyl group is the group attached to the oxygen atom in the ester. What is the first step in naming an ester? Identify the alkyl group attached to the oxygen atom and name it first. How do you modify the carboxylic acid name to form the ester name? Replace the 'oic acid' ending of the carboxylic acid with 'oate' for the ester. What role do substituents play in naming esters? Substituents on the parent chain are included in the name, just as with other organic compounds. Why is understanding ester nomenclature important in organic chemistry? It helps in identifying and discussing different ester compounds accurately. What distinguishes an ester from a carboxylic acid structurally? An ester has an alkyl group attached to the oxygen, while a carboxylic acid has a hydrogen. In the name 'ethyl ethanoate,' which part refers to the alkyl group? 'Ethyl' refers to the alkyl group attached to the oxygen atom. What does the 'ethanoate' part of 'ethyl ethanoate' indicate? 'Ethanoate' refers to the two-carbon parent chain derived from ethanoic acid. How do you determine the parent chain in an ester? The parent chain is the carbon chain containing the carbonyl group. What is the general formula for an ester? The general formula is RCOOR', where R is the parent chain and R' is the alkyl group. How are esters related to carboxylic acids in terms of naming priciples? Esters are named based on the carboxylic acid from which they are derived, with a modified ending. What is the importance of the oxygen atom in ester structure? The oxygen atom connects the alkyl group to the carbonyl-containing parent chain, defining the ester.
Naming Esters quiz
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