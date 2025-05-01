What functional groups are present in an ester? An ester contains an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group and a carbon chain with a carbonyl group.

How is the parent chain of an ester named? The parent chain is named as if it were a carboxylic acid, but the ending is changed from 'oic acid' to 'oate.'

What is the significance of the 'oate' ending in ester nomenclature? The 'oate' ending indicates that the compound is an ester rather than a carboxylic acid.

How do you identify the alkyl group in an ester? The alkyl group is the group attached to the oxygen atom in the ester.

What is the first step in naming an ester? Identify the alkyl group attached to the oxygen atom and name it first.

How do you modify the carboxylic acid name to form the ester name? Replace the 'oic acid' ending of the carboxylic acid with 'oate' for the ester.