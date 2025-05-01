What is an ionic hydrate? An ionic hydrate is an ionic compound linked to at least one molecule of water.

How is the presence of water molecules in an ionic hydrate denoted in its formula? A dot is used to separate the ionic compound from the water molecules, such as in CuX·H2O.

What does the 'X' represent in the formula CuX·H2O? The 'X' represents the number of water molecules attached to the ionic compound.

What is the first step in naming an ionic hydrate? The first step is to name the ionic compound using the standard rules for ionic compounds.

What is the new step added when naming ionic hydrates compared to regular ionic compounds? You must specify the number of water molecules using a numerical prefix followed by the word 'hydrate.'

What prefix is used to indicate one water molecule in an ionic hydrate? The prefix 'mono-' is used for one water molecule.