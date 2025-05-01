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Naming Ionic Hydrates quiz

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  • What is an ionic hydrate?
    An ionic hydrate is an ionic compound linked to at least one molecule of water.
  • How is the presence of water molecules in an ionic hydrate denoted in its formula?
    A dot is used to separate the ionic compound from the water molecules, such as in CuX·H2O.
  • What does the 'X' represent in the formula CuX·H2O?
    The 'X' represents the number of water molecules attached to the ionic compound.
  • What is the first step in naming an ionic hydrate?
    The first step is to name the ionic compound using the standard rules for ionic compounds.
  • What is the new step added when naming ionic hydrates compared to regular ionic compounds?
    You must specify the number of water molecules using a numerical prefix followed by the word 'hydrate.'
  • What prefix is used to indicate one water molecule in an ionic hydrate?
    The prefix 'mono-' is used for one water molecule.
  • What prefix is used for two water molecules in an ionic hydrate?
    The prefix 'di-' is used for two water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for three water molecules in an ionic hydrate?
    The prefix 'tri-' is used for three water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for four water molecules in an ionic hydrate?
    The prefix 'tetra-' is used for four water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for five water molecules in an ionic hydrate?
    The prefix 'penta-' is used for five water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for six water molecules in an ionic hydrate?
    The prefix 'hexa-' is used for six water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for seven water molecules in an ionic hydrate?
    The prefix 'hepta-' is used for seven water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for eight water molecules in an ionic hydrate?
    The prefix 'octa-' is used for eight water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for nine water molecules in an ionic hydrate?
    The prefix 'nona-' is used for nine water molecules.
  • What prefix is used for ten water molecules in an ionic hydrate?
    The prefix 'deca-' is used for ten water molecules.