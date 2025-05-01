What is an alkyl halide? An alkyl halide is an alkyl group connected to a halogen atom.

How are halogens named when they act as substituents on a carbon chain? Halogens are named as fluoro, chloro, bromo, or iodo when they act as substituents.

What must be specified when naming a halogen substituent on a parent chain? The numerical location of the halogen on the parent chain must be specified.

What is the substituent name for fluorine? Fluorine as a substituent is called fluoro.

What is the substituent name for chlorine? Chlorine as a substituent is called chloro.

What is the substituent name for bromine? Bromine as a substituent is called bromo.