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What is an alkyl halide? An alkyl halide is an alkyl group connected to a halogen atom. How are halogens named when they act as substituents on a carbon chain? Halogens are named as fluoro, chloro, bromo, or iodo when they act as substituents. What must be specified when naming a halogen substituent on a parent chain? The numerical location of the halogen on the parent chain must be specified. What is the substituent name for fluorine? Fluorine as a substituent is called fluoro. What is the substituent name for chlorine? Chlorine as a substituent is called chloro. What is the substituent name for bromine? Bromine as a substituent is called bromo. What is the substituent name for iodine? Iodine as a substituent is called iodo. What is a phenyl group? A phenyl group is a benzene ring (C6H5) acting as a substituent on a parent chain. What is the molecular formula for benzene? The molecular formula for benzene is C6H6. How does the formula of benzene change when it becomes a phenyl group? One hydrogen is removed from benzene, making it C6H5 as a phenyl group. How is the phenyl group represented in skeletal formulas? The phenyl group is shown as a six-membered ring with alternating double and single bonds. When naming a compound with a phenyl group, what order is used? The location of the phenyl group is stated first, followed by the parent chain name. What types of parent chains can a phenyl group attach to? A phenyl group can attach to alkane, alkene, or alkyne chains longer than six carbons. Why is it important to understand the nomenclature of these substituents? Understanding the nomenclature helps identify the structure and composition of organic compounds. What happens to the hydrogen atom on benzene when it becomes a substituent? One hydrogen atom is removed from benzene so it can attach to a larger chain as a substituent.
Naming Other Substituents quiz
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Naming Other Substituents
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