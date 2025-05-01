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What is the common characteristic of all group 5A (nitrogen family) elements? They all have five valence electrons in their s and p subshells. Which types of elements are found in the nitrogen family (group 5A)? The group includes nonmetals (nitrogen, phosphorus), metalloids (arsenic, antimony), and a metal (bismuth). Why can't nitrogen form pentahalides? Nitrogen is in period 2 and cannot have an expanded octet, so it cannot form pentahalides. What compounds are formed when group 5A elements react with halogens? They form trihalides (EX3) and, for some elements, pentahalides (EX5). Which group 5A elements can form pentahalides? Nonmetals and metalloids from period 3 and lower, such as phosphorus, arsenic, and antimony, can form pentahalides. What is the general formula for a trihalide formed by a group 5A element? The general formula is EX3, where E is the group 5A element and X is the halogen. How many moles of diatomic halogen are needed to convert a group 5A element to a pentahalide? A total of 4 moles of diatomic halogen are needed. What is produced when a trihalide reacts with water? A trihalide reacts with water to form an oxyacid with three oxygens and a hydrogen halide byproduct. What is the formula for the oxyacid formed from a trihalide and water? The formula is H3EO3, where E is the group 5A element. What is the maximum number of oxygens found in oxyacids formed from pentahalides? The maximum number is four oxygens. What is the formula for the oxyacid formed from a pentahalide and water? The formula is H3EO4, where E is the group 5A element. What is always produced as a byproduct when trihalides or pentahalides react with water? A hydrogen halide is always produced as a byproduct. Why do pentahalides not form oxyacids with five oxygens? Oxyacids do not go above four oxygens, so pentahalides form oxyacids with only four oxygens. Which group 5A element's trihalides do NOT react with water to form oxyacids? Nitrogen's trihalides do not participate in these reactions. What is the relationship between the number of halogens in a trihalide and the number of oxygens in the resulting oxyacid? Trihalides with three halogens produce oxyacids with three oxygens.
Nitrogen Family Reactions quiz
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