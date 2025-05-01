What is the common characteristic of all group 5A (nitrogen family) elements? They all have five valence electrons in their s and p subshells.

Which types of elements are found in the nitrogen family (group 5A)? The group includes nonmetals (nitrogen, phosphorus), metalloids (arsenic, antimony), and a metal (bismuth).

Why can't nitrogen form pentahalides? Nitrogen is in period 2 and cannot have an expanded octet, so it cannot form pentahalides.

What compounds are formed when group 5A elements react with halogens? They form trihalides (EX3) and, for some elements, pentahalides (EX5).

Which group 5A elements can form pentahalides? Nonmetals and metalloids from period 3 and lower, such as phosphorus, arsenic, and antimony, can form pentahalides.

What is the general formula for a trihalide formed by a group 5A element? The general formula is EX3, where E is the group 5A element and X is the halogen.