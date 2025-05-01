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What type of compounds are oxides, peroxides, and superoxides of Group 1A and 2A elements? They are reactive compounds. What do oxides of Group 1A and 2A elements form when they react with water? They form hydroxides, which are basic in nature. What is produced when oxides react with acids? They produce salts and water. What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of lithium oxide with water? Li2O + H2O → 2 LiOH. What is the product when lithium oxide reacts with water? Lithium hydroxide (LiOH) is produced. What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of calcium oxide with hydrochloric acid? CaO + 2 HCl → CaCl2 + H2O. What salt is formed when calcium oxide reacts with hydrochloric acid? Calcium chloride (CaCl2) is formed. What are the products when calcium oxide reacts with hydrochloric acid? The products are calcium chloride and water. What is the nature of hydroxides formed from oxides reacting with water? They are basic. What two types of reactions do oxides of Group 1A and 2A elements commonly undergo? They react with water to form bases and with acids to form salts and water. What is always produced when an oxide reacts with an acid? Water is always produced. What is the general result of reacting an oxide with water? A basic hydroxide is formed. What is the general result of reacting an oxide with an acid? A salt and water are formed. Why do we balance chemical equations in oxide reactions? To ensure the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. What is an ionic compound formed from the reaction of an oxide with an acid called? It is called a salt.
Oxide Reactions quiz
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