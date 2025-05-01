What type of compounds are oxides, peroxides, and superoxides of Group 1A and 2A elements? They are reactive compounds.

What do oxides of Group 1A and 2A elements form when they react with water? They form hydroxides, which are basic in nature.

What is produced when oxides react with acids? They produce salts and water.

What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of lithium oxide with water? Li2O + H2O → 2 LiOH.

What is the product when lithium oxide reacts with water? Lithium hydroxide (LiOH) is produced.

What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of calcium oxide with hydrochloric acid? CaO + 2 HCl → CaCl2 + H2O.