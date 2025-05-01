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Oxide Reactions quiz

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  • What type of compounds are oxides, peroxides, and superoxides of Group 1A and 2A elements?
    They are reactive compounds.
  • What do oxides of Group 1A and 2A elements form when they react with water?
    They form hydroxides, which are basic in nature.
  • What is produced when oxides react with acids?
    They produce salts and water.
  • What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of lithium oxide with water?
    Li2O + H2O → 2 LiOH.
  • What is the product when lithium oxide reacts with water?
    Lithium hydroxide (LiOH) is produced.
  • What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of calcium oxide with hydrochloric acid?
    CaO + 2 HCl → CaCl2 + H2O.
  • What salt is formed when calcium oxide reacts with hydrochloric acid?
    Calcium chloride (CaCl2) is formed.
  • What are the products when calcium oxide reacts with hydrochloric acid?
    The products are calcium chloride and water.
  • What is the nature of hydroxides formed from oxides reacting with water?
    They are basic.
  • What two types of reactions do oxides of Group 1A and 2A elements commonly undergo?
    They react with water to form bases and with acids to form salts and water.
  • What is always produced when an oxide reacts with an acid?
    Water is always produced.
  • What is the general result of reacting an oxide with water?
    A basic hydroxide is formed.
  • What is the general result of reacting an oxide with an acid?
    A salt and water are formed.
  • Why do we balance chemical equations in oxide reactions?
    To ensure the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation.
  • What is an ionic compound formed from the reaction of an oxide with an acid called?
    It is called a salt.