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What are oxides, peroxides, and superoxides? They are binary compounds of oxygen with metals, specifically from groups 1A and 2A. What is the formula and charge for an oxide ion? The oxide ion is O²⁻, with one oxygen atom and a 2- charge. What is the formula and charge for a peroxide ion? The peroxide ion is O₂²⁻, with two oxygen atoms and a 2- charge. What is the formula and charge for a superoxide ion? The superoxide ion is O₂⁻, with two oxygen atoms and a 1- charge. Which group of metals does not form superoxides under normal conditions? Group 2A metals do not form superoxides under normal conditions. How does the ability to form peroxides and superoxides change as you move up a group? The ability to form peroxides and superoxides decreases as you move up the group. What is the memory tool for remembering which elements form peroxides? "Peroxides are bananas" helps recall that barium and sodium form peroxides. What is the memory tool for remembering which elements form superoxides? "Smart kangaroos read comics" stands for potassium, rubidium, and cesium, which form superoxides. What is the general formula for an oxide formed with a group 1A metal? The formula is M₂O, where M is a group 1A metal. What is the general formula for an oxide formed with a group 2A metal? The formula is MO, where M is a group 2A metal. What is the general formula for a peroxide formed with a group 1A metal? The formula is M₂O₂, where M is a group 1A metal. What is the general formula for a peroxide formed with a group 2A metal? The formula is MO₂, where M is a group 2A metal. What is the general formula for a superoxide formed with a group 1A metal? The formula is MO₂, where M is potassium, rubidium, or cesium. Which group 1A element forms only oxides and not peroxides or superoxides? Lithium forms only oxides. If an element is not part of the memory tools for peroxides or superoxides, what type of oxygen compound does it form? It forms an oxide.
Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides quiz
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