What are oxides, peroxides, and superoxides? They are binary compounds of oxygen with metals, specifically from groups 1A and 2A.

What is the formula and charge for an oxide ion? The oxide ion is O²⁻, with one oxygen atom and a 2- charge.

What is the formula and charge for a peroxide ion? The peroxide ion is O₂²⁻, with two oxygen atoms and a 2- charge.

What is the formula and charge for a superoxide ion? The superoxide ion is O₂⁻, with two oxygen atoms and a 1- charge.

Which group of metals does not form superoxides under normal conditions? Group 2A metals do not form superoxides under normal conditions.

How does the ability to form peroxides and superoxides change as you move up a group? The ability to form peroxides and superoxides decreases as you move up the group.