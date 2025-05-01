What is an oxyacid? An oxyacid is a covalent compound containing hydrogen ions bonded to a polyatomic ion that includes oxygen.

How do you form nitrous acid from ions? Nitrous acid (HNO2) is formed by combining H+ with the nitrite ion (NO2−).

What is the formula for sulfurous acid and how is it formed? Sulfurous acid (H2SO3) is formed by combining H+ with the sulfite ion (SO3^2−), crisscrossing the numbers.

What is the oxyacid strength rule? If a neutral oxyacid has two or more oxygen atoms than hydrogen atoms, it is considered a strong acid.

How do you determine if HClO3 is a strong or weak oxyacid? HClO3 has three oxygens and one hydrogen, so subtracting gives two oxygens remaining, making it a strong acid.

Why is HOCN considered a weak oxyacid? HOCN has one oxygen and one hydrogen, so there are no oxygens remaining, making it a weak acid.