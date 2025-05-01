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What is an oxyacid? An oxyacid is a covalent compound containing hydrogen ions bonded to a polyatomic ion that includes oxygen. How do you form nitrous acid from ions? Nitrous acid (HNO2) is formed by combining H+ with the nitrite ion (NO2−). What is the formula for sulfurous acid and how is it formed? Sulfurous acid (H2SO3) is formed by combining H+ with the sulfite ion (SO3^2−), crisscrossing the numbers. What is the oxyacid strength rule? If a neutral oxyacid has two or more oxygen atoms than hydrogen atoms, it is considered a strong acid. How do you determine if HClO3 is a strong or weak oxyacid? HClO3 has three oxygens and one hydrogen, so subtracting gives two oxygens remaining, making it a strong acid. Why is HOCN considered a weak oxyacid? HOCN has one oxygen and one hydrogen, so there are no oxygens remaining, making it a weak acid. What are the exceptions to the oxyacid strength rule? Oxalic acid (H2C2O4) and iodic acid (HIO3) are exceptions; they are weak despite having two more oxygens than hydrogens. Why are oxalic acid and iodic acid exceptions to the strength rule? Their central elements, carbon and iodine, have low electronegativities, making them weak acids. How do you compare the strength of two oxyacids with different numbers of remaining oxygens? The oxyacid with more remaining oxygens after subtracting hydrogens is stronger. What determines the strength of oxyacids if the number of remaining oxygens is the same? The oxyacid with the more electronegative central element is stronger. How does electronegativity affect oxyacid strength? Higher electronegativity of the central element increases the acidity of the oxyacid. Between sulfur and selenium, which makes a stronger oxyacid and why? Sulfur is more electronegative than selenium, so H2SO3 (sulfurous acid) is more acidic than H2SeO3. What is the key factor in comparing oxyacid strengths? The number of remaining oxygens after subtracting hydrogens is the key factor. What is the general method for identifying an oxyacid? An oxyacid is identified as an acid with hydrogen bonded to a polyatomic ion containing oxygen. What should you do to determine if an oxyacid is strong or weak? Subtract the number of hydrogens from oxygens; if two or more oxygens remain, it's strong unless it's an exception.
Oxyacids quiz
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