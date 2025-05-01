Why do elements on the periodic table gain or lose electrons? Elements gain or lose electrons to achieve the same number of outer shell electrons as the nearest noble gas, resulting in a stable configuration.

What type of ions do metals typically form, and why? Metals typically form positively charged ions called cations because they lose electrons.

What is the difference between type 1 and type 2 metals? Type 1 metals have only one possible positive charge, while type 2 metals can have multiple positive charges.

What type of ions do nonmetals form, and how? Nonmetals form negatively charged ions called anions by gaining electrons.

What is the charge of noble gases, and why? Noble gases have a charge of 0 because they already have a stable, optimal number of electrons and do not need to gain or lose any.

What is the typical charge for elements in group 1A (group 1)? Elements in group 1A typically have a charge of +1 because they lose one electron to achieve noble gas configuration.