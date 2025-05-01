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What are the products when a peroxide reacts with water? The products are a hydroxide (which is basic) and hydrogen peroxide. What additional product is formed when a superoxide reacts with water compared to a peroxide? Superoxides produce oxygen gas (O2) in addition to hydrogen peroxide and hydroxide. What is the balanced reaction for barium peroxide reacting with water? Barium peroxide reacts with water to form barium hydroxide and hydrogen peroxide, balanced as BaO2 + 2H2O → Ba(OH)2 + H2O2. How is the reaction of peroxides with water similar to that of oxides? Both produce hydroxide, but peroxides also produce hydrogen peroxide as an additional product. What are the products when potassium superoxide reacts with water? The products are potassium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and oxygen gas. How do you balance the reaction of potassium superoxide with water? By adding coefficients of 2 to KO2, H2O, KOH, and H2O2: 2KO2 + 2H2O → 2KOH + H2O2 + O2. What is produced when a peroxide reacts with an acid? A salt and hydrogen peroxide are produced. What is the balanced reaction for sodium peroxide reacting with hydrochloric acid? 2Na2O2 + 4HCl → 4NaCl + 2H2O2. What additional product is formed when a superoxide reacts with an acid compared to a peroxide? Superoxides produce oxygen gas (O2) in addition to hydrogen peroxide and a salt. What are the products when potassium superoxide reacts with nitric acid? The products are potassium nitrate, hydrogen peroxide, and oxygen gas. How do you balance the reaction of potassium superoxide with nitric acid? By adding coefficients of 2: 2KO2 + 2HNO3 → 2KNO3 + H2O2 + O2. What is the main difference in products between peroxide and superoxide reactions with water? Superoxides produce oxygen gas in addition to the products formed by peroxides. What is the main difference in products between peroxide and superoxide reactions with acids? Superoxides produce oxygen gas in addition to the products formed by peroxides. Why do peroxides and superoxides produce hydrogen peroxide in their reactions? Because the peroxide and superoxide ions contain extra oxygen atoms that combine with hydrogen to form H2O2. What is a general rule to remember about balancing peroxide and superoxide reactions? Coefficients of 2 are often needed to balance the equations for both peroxide and superoxide reactions.
Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions quiz
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