What are the products when a peroxide reacts with water? The products are a hydroxide (which is basic) and hydrogen peroxide.

What additional product is formed when a superoxide reacts with water compared to a peroxide? Superoxides produce oxygen gas (O2) in addition to hydrogen peroxide and hydroxide.

What is the balanced reaction for barium peroxide reacting with water? Barium peroxide reacts with water to form barium hydroxide and hydrogen peroxide, balanced as BaO2 + 2H2O → Ba(OH)2 + H2O2.

How is the reaction of peroxides with water similar to that of oxides? Both produce hydroxide, but peroxides also produce hydrogen peroxide as an additional product.

What are the products when potassium superoxide reacts with water? The products are potassium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and oxygen gas.

How do you balance the reaction of potassium superoxide with water? By adding coefficients of 2 to KO2, H2O, KOH, and H2O2: 2KO2 + 2H2O → 2KOH + H2O2 + O2.