Skip to main content
Back

Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What are the products when a peroxide reacts with water?
    The products are a hydroxide (which is basic) and hydrogen peroxide.
  • What additional product is formed when a superoxide reacts with water compared to a peroxide?
    Superoxides produce oxygen gas (O2) in addition to hydrogen peroxide and hydroxide.
  • What is the balanced reaction for barium peroxide reacting with water?
    Barium peroxide reacts with water to form barium hydroxide and hydrogen peroxide, balanced as BaO2 + 2H2O → Ba(OH)2 + H2O2.
  • How is the reaction of peroxides with water similar to that of oxides?
    Both produce hydroxide, but peroxides also produce hydrogen peroxide as an additional product.
  • What are the products when potassium superoxide reacts with water?
    The products are potassium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and oxygen gas.
  • How do you balance the reaction of potassium superoxide with water?
    By adding coefficients of 2 to KO2, H2O, KOH, and H2O2: 2KO2 + 2H2O → 2KOH + H2O2 + O2.
  • What is produced when a peroxide reacts with an acid?
    A salt and hydrogen peroxide are produced.
  • What is the balanced reaction for sodium peroxide reacting with hydrochloric acid?
    2Na2O2 + 4HCl → 4NaCl + 2H2O2.
  • What additional product is formed when a superoxide reacts with an acid compared to a peroxide?
    Superoxides produce oxygen gas (O2) in addition to hydrogen peroxide and a salt.
  • What are the products when potassium superoxide reacts with nitric acid?
    The products are potassium nitrate, hydrogen peroxide, and oxygen gas.
  • How do you balance the reaction of potassium superoxide with nitric acid?
    By adding coefficients of 2: 2KO2 + 2HNO3 → 2KNO3 + H2O2 + O2.
  • What is the main difference in products between peroxide and superoxide reactions with water?
    Superoxides produce oxygen gas in addition to the products formed by peroxides.
  • What is the main difference in products between peroxide and superoxide reactions with acids?
    Superoxides produce oxygen gas in addition to the products formed by peroxides.
  • Why do peroxides and superoxides produce hydrogen peroxide in their reactions?
    Because the peroxide and superoxide ions contain extra oxygen atoms that combine with hydrogen to form H2O2.
  • What is a general rule to remember about balancing peroxide and superoxide reactions?
    Coefficients of 2 are often needed to balance the equations for both peroxide and superoxide reactions.