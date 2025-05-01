What is the main difference between weak acids and strong acids in terms of ionization? Weak acids partially ionize in aqueous solutions, while strong acids ionize completely.

What does ICE stand for in the context of weak acid calculations? ICE stands for Initial, Change, Equilibrium.

What unit is typically used in an ICE chart for weak acids? Molarity is used as the unit in an ICE chart for weak acids.

What constant is used to describe the ionization of a weak acid? The acid dissociation constant, Ka, is used.

Why do weak acids require the use of an ICE chart? Because they only partially ionize, so equilibrium concentrations must be calculated.

How is percent ionization of a weak acid defined? It is the percentage of a weak acid that becomes ionized in an aqueous solution.