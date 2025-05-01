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pH of Weak Acids quiz

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  • What is the main difference between weak acids and strong acids in terms of ionization?
    Weak acids partially ionize in aqueous solutions, while strong acids ionize completely.
  • What does ICE stand for in the context of weak acid calculations?
    ICE stands for Initial, Change, Equilibrium.
  • What unit is typically used in an ICE chart for weak acids?
    Molarity is used as the unit in an ICE chart for weak acids.
  • What constant is used to describe the ionization of a weak acid?
    The acid dissociation constant, Ka, is used.
  • Why do weak acids require the use of an ICE chart?
    Because they only partially ionize, so equilibrium concentrations must be calculated.
  • How is percent ionization of a weak acid defined?
    It is the percentage of a weak acid that becomes ionized in an aqueous solution.
  • What is the formula for percent ionization of a weak acid?
    Percent ionization = (equilibrium concentration of H3O+ / initial concentration of the weak acid) × 100.
  • What does a percent ionization less than 100% indicate about an acid?
    It indicates the acid is weak and does not fully ionize in solution.
  • How do you determine the equilibrium concentration of H3O+ for a weak acid?
    It is either given or calculated using an ICE chart.
  • What is the relationship between strong acids and electrolytes?
    Strong acids are strong electrolytes because they ionize completely.
  • What is the relationship between weak acids and electrolytes?
    Weak acids are weak electrolytes because they only partially ionize.
  • Why is Ka important in weak acid calculations?
    Ka quantifies the extent of ionization of the weak acid at equilibrium.
  • What information do you need to calculate percent ionization?
    You need the equilibrium concentration of H3O+ and the initial concentration of the weak acid.
  • What does the ICE chart help you find in weak acid problems?
    It helps you find the equilibrium concentrations of all species involved.
  • What does it mean if a weak acid has a very low percent ionization?
    It means the acid ionizes very little in solution, producing few ions.