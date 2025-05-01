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What is the main difference between weak acids and strong acids in terms of ionization? Weak acids partially ionize in aqueous solutions, while strong acids ionize completely. What does ICE stand for in the context of weak acid calculations? ICE stands for Initial, Change, Equilibrium. What unit is typically used in an ICE chart for weak acids? Molarity is used as the unit in an ICE chart for weak acids. What constant is used to describe the ionization of a weak acid? The acid dissociation constant, Ka, is used. Why do weak acids require the use of an ICE chart? Because they only partially ionize, so equilibrium concentrations must be calculated. How is percent ionization of a weak acid defined? It is the percentage of a weak acid that becomes ionized in an aqueous solution. What is the formula for percent ionization of a weak acid? Percent ionization = (equilibrium concentration of H3O+ / initial concentration of the weak acid) × 100. What does a percent ionization less than 100% indicate about an acid? It indicates the acid is weak and does not fully ionize in solution. How do you determine the equilibrium concentration of H3O+ for a weak acid? It is either given or calculated using an ICE chart. What is the relationship between strong acids and electrolytes? Strong acids are strong electrolytes because they ionize completely. What is the relationship between weak acids and electrolytes? Weak acids are weak electrolytes because they only partially ionize. Why is Ka important in weak acid calculations? Ka quantifies the extent of ionization of the weak acid at equilibrium. What information do you need to calculate percent ionization? You need the equilibrium concentration of H3O+ and the initial concentration of the weak acid. What does the ICE chart help you find in weak acid problems? It helps you find the equilibrium concentrations of all species involved. What does it mean if a weak acid has a very low percent ionization? It means the acid ionizes very little in solution, producing few ions.
pH of Weak Acids quiz
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pH of Weak Acids
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