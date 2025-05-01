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What is the photoelectric effect as described by Einstein? The photoelectric effect occurs when photons with enough energy strike a metal surface and eject electrons from it. What must the energy of a photon exceed to eject an electron from a metal surface? The photon’s energy must exceed the metal’s binding energy (BE), also known as the work function or threshold frequency. What happens to any excess energy from the photon after an electron is ejected? Any excess energy is converted into the kinetic energy (KE) of the ejected electron. What is the formula for the photoelectric effect? The formula is: Energy of photon (Ephoton) = Binding energy (BE) + Kinetic energy (KE). What is binding energy (BE) in the context of the photoelectric effect? Binding energy is the minimum energy required to eject an electron from a metal surface. What are other names for binding energy in the photoelectric effect? Binding energy is also called threshold frequency or work function. How is kinetic energy (KE) defined in the photoelectric effect? Kinetic energy is the energy an electron has due to its motion after being ejected. What is the equation for kinetic energy when mass and velocity are given? Kinetic energy (KE) = 1/2 × mass × velocity squared (KE = 1/2 m v^2). What is the relationship between photon energy, binding energy, and kinetic energy? Photon energy equals the sum of binding energy and kinetic energy: Ephoton = BE + KE. What is Planck’s constant used for in the photoelectric effect? Planck’s constant (h) is used to calculate photon energy as h times frequency (Ephoton = hν). What unit is commonly used to measure energy in the photoelectric effect besides joules? Energy is often measured in electron volts (eV) in addition to joules. How many joules are in one electron volt (eV)? One electron volt equals 1.602 × 10^-19 joules. What should you do if energy is given in electron volts but you need it in joules? Use the conversion factor 1 eV = 1.602 × 10^-19 joules to convert the units. What happens if the photon’s energy is less than the binding energy of the metal? No electron will be ejected; the electron remains bound to the metal surface. Why is understanding the photoelectric effect important in chemistry? It is crucial for understanding quantum mechanics and the behavior of light and electrons.
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