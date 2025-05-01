What is the photoelectric effect as described by Einstein? The photoelectric effect occurs when photons with enough energy strike a metal surface and eject electrons from it.

What must the energy of a photon exceed to eject an electron from a metal surface? The photon’s energy must exceed the metal’s binding energy (BE), also known as the work function or threshold frequency.

What happens to any excess energy from the photon after an electron is ejected? Any excess energy is converted into the kinetic energy (KE) of the ejected electron.

What is the formula for the photoelectric effect? The formula is: Energy of photon (Ephoton) = Binding energy (BE) + Kinetic energy (KE).

What is binding energy (BE) in the context of the photoelectric effect? Binding energy is the minimum energy required to eject an electron from a metal surface.

What are other names for binding energy in the photoelectric effect? Binding energy is also called threshold frequency or work function.