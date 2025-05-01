What happens to the coefficient when you raise a value in scientific notation to a power? You raise the coefficient to that power.

How do you adjust the exponent when raising a scientific notation value to a power? You multiply the exponent by the power.

What is the result of cubing 3.0 × 10⁻² in scientific notation before adjusting the coefficient? It becomes 27 × 10⁻⁶.

Why must the coefficient in scientific notation be between 1 and 10? This is the standard form for scientific notation to ensure consistency and clarity.

How do you adjust the exponent when you move the decimal point to make the coefficient between 1 and 10? If you make the coefficient smaller, you increase the exponent by 1.

What is the final scientific notation for (3.0 × 10⁻²)³ after adjusting the coefficient? It is 2.7 × 10⁻⁵.