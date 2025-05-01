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Power and Root Functions - quiz

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  • What happens to the coefficient when you raise a value in scientific notation to a power?
    You raise the coefficient to that power.
  • How do you adjust the exponent when raising a scientific notation value to a power?
    You multiply the exponent by the power.
  • What is the result of cubing 3.0 × 10⁻² in scientific notation before adjusting the coefficient?
    It becomes 27 × 10⁻⁶.
  • Why must the coefficient in scientific notation be between 1 and 10?
    This is the standard form for scientific notation to ensure consistency and clarity.
  • How do you adjust the exponent when you move the decimal point to make the coefficient between 1 and 10?
    If you make the coefficient smaller, you increase the exponent by 1.
  • What is the final scientific notation for (3.0 × 10⁻²)³ after adjusting the coefficient?
    It is 2.7 × 10⁻⁵.
  • What mathematical operation is equivalent to taking the nth root of a number?
    It is the same as raising the number to the reciprocal power (1/n).
  • How do you handle the coefficient and exponent when taking the cube root of a scientific notation value?
    Raise the coefficient to the 1/3 power and multiply the exponent by 1/3.
  • What is the cube root of 6.0 × 10⁹ expressed in scientific notation?
    It is 1.8 × 10³.
  • How do you enter a root function on a calculator if it has a root button?
    Press the root button, enter the root degree, open parenthesis, input the number, and close parenthesis.
  • What should you do if your calculator does not have a root button but has a power button?
    Use the power button and raise the number to the reciprocal power, such as 1/3 for a cube root.
  • What is the equivalent operation for the square root in terms of powers?
    The square root is the same as raising the number to the 1/2 power.
  • What is the equivalent operation for the fourth root in terms of powers?
    The fourth root is the same as raising the number to the 1/4 power.
  • Why is it important to enter calculations precisely into your calculator?
    Incorrect input can lead to wrong answers, regardless of understanding the setup.
  • What should you do after learning the operations for power and root functions in scientific notation?
    Practice entering them into your calculator to ensure you get the correct answer.