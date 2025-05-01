What is the SI unit for pressure and after whom is it named? The SI unit for pressure is the pascal (Pa), named after Blaise Pascal.

How is pressure defined in terms of force and area? Pressure is defined as the force exerted per unit area, or pressure = force/area.

What is the SI unit for force and for area when calculating pressure? The SI unit for force is the newton (N), and for area it is meters squared (m²).

What is the behavior of gas molecules inside a container? Gas molecules move randomly in straight lines, bouncing off the walls of the container and each other.

What is the value of 1 atmosphere (atm) in millimeters of mercury (mmHg)? 1 atmosphere (atm) is equal to 760 millimeters of mercury (mmHg).

What is the value of 1 atmosphere (atm) in torr? 1 atmosphere (atm) is equal to 760 torr.