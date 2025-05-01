Back
What is the SI unit for pressure and after whom is it named? The SI unit for pressure is the pascal (Pa), named after Blaise Pascal. How is pressure defined in terms of force and area? Pressure is defined as the force exerted per unit area, or pressure = force/area. What is the SI unit for force and for area when calculating pressure? The SI unit for force is the newton (N), and for area it is meters squared (m²). What is the behavior of gas molecules inside a container? Gas molecules move randomly in straight lines, bouncing off the walls of the container and each other. What is the value of 1 atmosphere (atm) in millimeters of mercury (mmHg)? 1 atmosphere (atm) is equal to 760 millimeters of mercury (mmHg). What is the value of 1 atmosphere (atm) in torr? 1 atmosphere (atm) is equal to 760 torr. Which three non-SI units for pressure are most commonly used by chemists? Atmospheres (atm), millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and torr are the most commonly used non-SI units. What is the value of 1 atmosphere (atm) in pascals (Pa)? 1 atmosphere (atm) is equal to 1.01325 × 10⁵ pascals (Pa). What is the value of 1 atmosphere (atm) in bars? 1 atmosphere (atm) is equal to 1.01325 bars. What is the value of 1 atmosphere (atm) in pounds per square inch (psi)? 1 atmosphere (atm) is equal to 14.696 psi. Which pressure unit is abbreviated as 'Pa'? The pascal is abbreviated as 'Pa'. Why is it important to memorize the relationships between atm, mmHg, and torr? These relationships are commonly used in chemistry and are often required for quizzes and exams. Are the conversion values for pascals, kilopascals, bars, and psi usually given on exams? Yes, these values are typically provided on formula sheets or within the question. What does the equation pressure = force/area mean in the context of gases? It means that the pressure a gas exerts is the result of the force of its molecules hitting the container walls divided by the area of those walls. What does 'kilo' mean in the context of kilopascals (kPa)? 'Kilo' means 1,000, so 1 kPa is 1,000 pascals.
Pressure Units quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Pressure Units
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
The Ideal Gas Law
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
7. Gases - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules