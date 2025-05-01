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Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number quiz

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  • What does the angular momentum quantum number (l) determine in an atom?
    It determines the shape of the atom's orbitals.
  • What is the relationship between the principal quantum number (n) and the angular momentum quantum number (l)?
    l can have integer values from 0 up to n-1, so l is always less than n.
  • What subshell letter corresponds to l = 0?
    The s subshell corresponds to l = 0.
  • What subshell letter corresponds to l = 1?
    The p subshell corresponds to l = 1.
  • What subshell letter corresponds to l = 2?
    The d subshell corresponds to l = 2.
  • What subshell letter corresponds to l = 3?
    The f subshell corresponds to l = 3.
  • What is the shape of an s orbital?
    An s orbital is spherical in shape.
  • How many shapes are associated with the p subshell and what are they called?
    There are 3 shapes, and they are called dumbbells or ellipses.
  • How many shapes are associated with the d subshell and what are their general forms?
    There are 5 shapes: four are clover-shaped and one is a dumbbell with a ring around it.
  • How many shapes are associated with the f subshell and what are their general forms?
    There are 7 shapes: the first three are pacifier-shaped, and the next four are double clover-shaped.
  • What information does the angular momentum quantum number provide about electrons?
    It provides information about the shapes of the orbitals that electrons occupy.
  • If you know the subshell letter, what can you determine about l?
    You can determine the value of l based on the subshell letter (s=0, p=1, d=2, f=3).
  • What is the limitation on the value of l in relation to n?
    l must always be less than n.
  • What is another name for the angular momentum quantum number?
    It is also called the azimuthal quantum number.
  • Why is understanding subshell shapes important in chemistry?
    It is essential for understanding electron configuration and orbital geometry within an atom.