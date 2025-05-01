What does the angular momentum quantum number (l) determine in an atom? It determines the shape of the atom's orbitals.

What is the relationship between the principal quantum number (n) and the angular momentum quantum number (l)? l can have integer values from 0 up to n-1, so l is always less than n.

What subshell letter corresponds to l = 0? The s subshell corresponds to l = 0.

What subshell letter corresponds to l = 1? The p subshell corresponds to l = 1.

What subshell letter corresponds to l = 2? The d subshell corresponds to l = 2.

What subshell letter corresponds to l = 3? The f subshell corresponds to l = 3.