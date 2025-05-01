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What does the angular momentum quantum number (l) determine in an atom? It determines the shape of the atom's orbitals. What is the relationship between the principal quantum number (n) and the angular momentum quantum number (l)? l can have integer values from 0 up to n-1, so l is always less than n. What subshell letter corresponds to l = 0? The s subshell corresponds to l = 0. What subshell letter corresponds to l = 1? The p subshell corresponds to l = 1. What subshell letter corresponds to l = 2? The d subshell corresponds to l = 2. What subshell letter corresponds to l = 3? The f subshell corresponds to l = 3. What is the shape of an s orbital? An s orbital is spherical in shape. How many shapes are associated with the p subshell and what are they called? There are 3 shapes, and they are called dumbbells or ellipses. How many shapes are associated with the d subshell and what are their general forms? There are 5 shapes: four are clover-shaped and one is a dumbbell with a ring around it. How many shapes are associated with the f subshell and what are their general forms? There are 7 shapes: the first three are pacifier-shaped, and the next four are double clover-shaped. What information does the angular momentum quantum number provide about electrons? It provides information about the shapes of the orbitals that electrons occupy. If you know the subshell letter, what can you determine about l? You can determine the value of l based on the subshell letter (s=0, p=1, d=2, f=3). What is the limitation on the value of l in relation to n? l must always be less than n. What is another name for the angular momentum quantum number? It is also called the azimuthal quantum number. Why is understanding subshell shapes important in chemistry? It is essential for understanding electron configuration and orbital geometry within an atom.
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number quiz
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