Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number definitions Flashcards

Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number definitions
  • Angular Momentum Quantum Number
    Defines the shape of an atom's orbitals and is always less than the principal quantum number.
  • Principal Quantum Number
    Denotes the main energy level occupied by an electron, influencing the angular momentum quantum number.
  • Subshell
    A division of electron shells, determined by the angular momentum quantum number, with specific shapes.
  • S Subshell
    Characterized by a spherical shape, corresponding to an angular momentum quantum number of 0.
  • P Subshell
    Has dumbbell-shaped orbitals, associated with an angular momentum quantum number of 1.
  • D Subshell
    Contains clover-shaped orbitals, linked to an angular momentum quantum number of 2.
  • F Subshell
    Features complex shapes like pacifiers and double clovers, with an angular momentum quantum number of 3.
  • Orbital
    A region in an atom where electrons are likely to be found, shaped by the angular momentum quantum number.
  • Electron Configuration
    The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, influenced by subshell shapes.
  • Azimuthal Quantum Number
    Another name for the angular momentum quantum number, indicating orbital shape.