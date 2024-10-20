Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Angular Momentum Quantum Number Defines the shape of an atom's orbitals and is always less than the principal quantum number.

Principal Quantum Number Denotes the main energy level occupied by an electron, influencing the angular momentum quantum number.

Subshell A division of electron shells, determined by the angular momentum quantum number, with specific shapes.

S Subshell Characterized by a spherical shape, corresponding to an angular momentum quantum number of 0.

P Subshell Has dumbbell-shaped orbitals, associated with an angular momentum quantum number of 1.

D Subshell Contains clover-shaped orbitals, linked to an angular momentum quantum number of 2.

F Subshell Features complex shapes like pacifiers and double clovers, with an angular momentum quantum number of 3.

Orbital A region in an atom where electrons are likely to be found, shaped by the angular momentum quantum number.

Electron Configuration The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, influenced by subshell shapes.