Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number definitions Flashcards

Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number definitions
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number definitions
- Angular Momentum Quantum NumberDefines the shape of an atom's orbitals and is always less than the principal quantum number.
- Principal Quantum NumberDenotes the main energy level occupied by an electron, influencing the angular momentum quantum number.
- SubshellA division of electron shells, determined by the angular momentum quantum number, with specific shapes.
- S SubshellCharacterized by a spherical shape, corresponding to an angular momentum quantum number of 0.
- P SubshellHas dumbbell-shaped orbitals, associated with an angular momentum quantum number of 1.
- D SubshellContains clover-shaped orbitals, linked to an angular momentum quantum number of 2.
- F SubshellFeatures complex shapes like pacifiers and double clovers, with an angular momentum quantum number of 3.
- OrbitalA region in an atom where electrons are likely to be found, shaped by the angular momentum quantum number.
- Electron ConfigurationThe distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, influenced by subshell shapes.
- Azimuthal Quantum NumberAnother name for the angular momentum quantum number, indicating orbital shape.