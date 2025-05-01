What is a node in quantum mechanics? A node is a region within an atom where the probability of finding an electron is zero, meaning there is no electron density.

How do you calculate the total number of nodes for an electron in an atom? The total number of nodes is equal to the principal quantum number (n) minus 1.

What is an electron shell? An electron shell is the region where electrons are most likely to be found, representing the highest probability of electron presence.

What are the two types of nodes in an atom? The two types of nodes are radial nodes and angular nodes.

How do you calculate the number of radial nodes? The number of radial nodes is calculated as n minus l plus 1, where n is the principal quantum number and l is the angular momentum quantum number.

What is a radial node? A radial node is a spherical region that separates different electron shells within an atom.