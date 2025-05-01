Back
What is the definition of radioactive half-life? Radioactive half-life is the amount of time required for half of a radioisotope to decay. What is a radioisotope or nuclide? A radioisotope or nuclide is an isotope with an unstable nucleus that emits radiation as it decays. Name two types of radioactive decay mentioned in the lesson. Two types of radioactive decay mentioned are alpha decay and beta decay. What is the formula for calculating radioactive half-life? The formula is t₁/₂ = ln(2)/k, where k is the decay constant. What is the approximate value of ln(2) used in the half-life equation? The approximate value of ln(2) is 0.693. What does the decay constant (k) represent in the half-life equation? The decay constant (k) represents the probability per unit time that a nucleus will decay. Is the half-life of a radioisotope dependent on its initial concentration? No, the half-life is not dependent on the initial concentration of the substance. If a sample starts with 100% of a radioisotope, what percentage remains after one half-life? After one half-life, 50% of the original radioisotope remains. How does the percentage of a radioisotope change after two half-lives? After two half-lives, 25% of the original radioisotope remains. What does a plot of half-life versus time look like for a radioisotope? The plot is a flat, straight line, indicating that half-life remains constant over time. If a radioisotope has a half-life of 3 days, how much of the original sample remains after 6 days? After 6 days (two half-lives), 25% of the original sample remains. What is the relationship between half-life and the decay constant? Half-life is inversely proportional to the decay constant. Why is understanding half-life important in nuclear medicine? Understanding half-life is important in nuclear medicine for determining how long a radioisotope will remain active in the body. What order of reaction does radioactive decay follow according to the lesson? Radioactive decay follows first order rate law rules. What happens to the half-life if the decay constant increases? If the decay constant increases, the half-life decreases.
Radioactive Half-Life quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Radioactive Half-Life
21. Nuclear Chemistry
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Mass Defect
21. Nuclear Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
21. Nuclear Chemistry - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
21. Nuclear Chemistry - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules
21. Nuclear Chemistry - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules