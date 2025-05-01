What is the definition of radioactive half-life? Radioactive half-life is the amount of time required for half of a radioisotope to decay.

What is a radioisotope or nuclide? A radioisotope or nuclide is an isotope with an unstable nucleus that emits radiation as it decays.

Name two types of radioactive decay mentioned in the lesson. Two types of radioactive decay mentioned are alpha decay and beta decay.

What is the formula for calculating radioactive half-life? The formula is t₁/₂ = ln(2)/k, where k is the decay constant.

What is the approximate value of ln(2) used in the half-life equation? The approximate value of ln(2) is 0.693.

What does the decay constant (k) represent in the half-life equation? The decay constant (k) represents the probability per unit time that a nucleus will decay.