What order of rate law do all radioactive decay processes follow? All radioactive decay processes follow a first-order rate law.

What is the integrated rate law equation for radioactive decay? The integrated rate law is ln(N) = -kt + ln(N0), where N is the final amount, N0 is the initial amount, k is the decay constant, and t is time.

In the radioactive decay equation, what does N represent? N represents the final amount of radioactive nuclei remaining after time t.

What does N0 (N naught) stand for in the integrated rate law? N0 is the initial amount of radioactive nuclei present at time zero.

What is the meaning of the decay constant k in the context of radioactive decay? The decay constant k represents the probability per unit time that a nucleus will decay; its units are inverse time.

How must the units of time and the decay constant k relate to each other? The units of time must match the inverse units of the decay constant k (e.g., if k is in days⁻¹, time must be in days).