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What order of rate law do all radioactive decay processes follow? All radioactive decay processes follow a first-order rate law. What is the integrated rate law equation for radioactive decay? The integrated rate law is ln(N) = -kt + ln(N0), where N is the final amount, N0 is the initial amount, k is the decay constant, and t is time. In the radioactive decay equation, what does N represent? N represents the final amount of radioactive nuclei remaining after time t. What does N0 (N naught) stand for in the integrated rate law? N0 is the initial amount of radioactive nuclei present at time zero. What is the meaning of the decay constant k in the context of radioactive decay? The decay constant k represents the probability per unit time that a nucleus will decay; its units are inverse time. How must the units of time and the decay constant k relate to each other? The units of time must match the inverse units of the decay constant k (e.g., if k is in days⁻¹, time must be in days). What does the negative sign in the equation ln(N) = -kt + ln(N0) indicate? The negative sign indicates that the amount of radioactive nuclei decreases over time. How is the radioactive decay equation similar to the equation of a straight line? It is similar because ln(N) = -kt + ln(N0) matches the form y = mx + b, with y as ln(N), m as -k, x as t, and b as ln(N0). What is plotted on the y-axis and x-axis when graphing radioactive decay using the integrated rate law? The y-axis is ln(N) (natural log of the final concentration), and the x-axis is time. What does the slope of the line represent in a plot of ln(N) versus time? The slope of the line is equal to -k, the negative decay constant. What does the intercept (b) represent in the straight-line form of the radioactive decay equation? The intercept b is ln(N0), the natural log of the initial amount of radioactive nuclei. Besides molarity, what other units can be used for N and N0 in radioactive decay? N and N0 can be expressed in units such as disintegrations per second, not just molarity. How do you calculate the change in the natural log of concentration over time on a graph? It is calculated as the change in ln(N) divided by the change in time (Δy/Δx). Why is it important to remember the radioactive integrated rate law equation? Because it is the primary equation used to analyze and solve problems involving radioactive decay. What is the general trend of the graph of ln(N) versus time for radioactive decay? The graph shows a straight line with a negative slope, indicating a continuous decrease in radioactive nuclei over time.
Rate of Radioactive Decay quiz
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