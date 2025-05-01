What does the reaction quotient (Q) represent in a chemical reaction? Q is the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at a specific moment, not necessarily at equilibrium.

How is the reaction quotient (Q) similar to the equilibrium constant (K)? Both Q and K are calculated using the ratio of product to reactant concentrations, ignoring solids and liquids.

What is the main difference between Q and K? Q is calculated at any point in time, while K is calculated only at equilibrium.

What happens if Q < K for a reaction? The reaction will shift to the right, increasing product concentration and decreasing reactant concentration to reach equilibrium.

What happens if Q > K for a reaction? The reaction will shift to the left, increasing reactant concentration and decreasing product concentration to reach equilibrium.

What does it mean if Q = K? The system is at equilibrium, and the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant.