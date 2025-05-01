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Reaction Quotient quiz

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  • What does the reaction quotient (Q) represent in a chemical reaction?
    Q is the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at a specific moment, not necessarily at equilibrium.
  • How is the reaction quotient (Q) similar to the equilibrium constant (K)?
    Both Q and K are calculated using the ratio of product to reactant concentrations, ignoring solids and liquids.
  • What is the main difference between Q and K?
    Q is calculated at any point in time, while K is calculated only at equilibrium.
  • What happens if Q < K for a reaction?
    The reaction will shift to the right, increasing product concentration and decreasing reactant concentration to reach equilibrium.
  • What happens if Q > K for a reaction?
    The reaction will shift to the left, increasing reactant concentration and decreasing product concentration to reach equilibrium.
  • What does it mean if Q = K?
    The system is at equilibrium, and the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant.
  • When setting up the expression for Q, which phases are ignored?
    Solids and liquids are ignored when calculating Q.
  • How does the direction of the reaction relate to the direction Q shifts to reach K?
    The chemical reaction shifts in the same direction as Q moves to reach K.
  • If the reaction shifts toward the product side, what happens to the amounts of products and reactants?
    Product amounts increase while reactant amounts decrease.
  • If the reaction shifts toward the reactant side, what happens to the amounts of reactants and products?
    Reactant amounts increase while product amounts decrease.
  • Why is comparing Q to K important in chemical reactions?
    It helps predict the direction the reaction will shift to reach equilibrium.
  • What is the value of Q if the system is at equilibrium?
    Q is equal to K at equilibrium.
  • What happens to reactant and product concentrations when Q = K?
    They remain unchanged or constant.
  • How can knowing Q help you in solving chemical reaction problems?
    By comparing Q to K, you can determine which direction the reaction will shift to maintain equilibrium.
  • What is the general rule for the reaction shift when Q is not equal to K?
    The reaction will always shift in the direction that brings Q closer to K.