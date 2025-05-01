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Root Mean Square Speed quiz

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  • What does the root mean square speed (RMS speed) formula calculate?
    It calculates the average velocity of one type of gas molecule.
  • What is the formula for root mean square speed (v_rms)?
    v_rms = sqrt(3RT/M), where R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and M is molar mass in kg/mol.
  • What does the 'root' in root mean square speed refer to?
    It refers to taking the square root in the formula.
  • What unit must the molar mass (M) be in when using the RMS speed formula?
    Molar mass must be in kilograms per mole (kg/mol).
  • What is the value of the ideal gas constant (R) used in the RMS speed formula?
    R = 8.314 J/(mol·K) when calculating speed.
  • In what temperature unit must T be expressed in the RMS speed formula?
    Temperature (T) must be in Kelvin.
  • Why is the RMS speed formula important in kinetic molecular theory?
    It connects macroscopic properties like temperature and pressure to the microscopic motion of gas molecules.
  • If you want to find the RMS speed of oxygen gas, which formula would you use?
    You would use v_rms = sqrt(3RT/M) with the molar mass of oxygen in kg/mol.
  • What does the abbreviation v_rms stand for?
    It stands for root mean square speed.
  • How does the value of R differ when calculating speed versus energy?
    The value of R is 8.314 J/(mol·K) when calculating speed.
  • What happens to the RMS speed if the temperature increases?
    The RMS speed increases because it is proportional to the square root of temperature.
  • What happens to the RMS speed if the molar mass increases?
    The RMS speed decreases because it is inversely proportional to the square root of molar mass.
  • Why is it important to use kg/mol for molar mass in the RMS speed formula?
    Using intent units ensures the units in the formula are consistent and the result is in meters per second.
  • What physical property does the RMS speed help us understand about gases?
    It helps us understand the average velocity of gas molecules under different conditions.
  • Can the RMS speed formula be used for mixtures of gases?
    No, it is used for one type of gas molecule at a time.