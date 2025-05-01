What does the root mean square speed (RMS speed) formula calculate? It calculates the average velocity of one type of gas molecule.

What is the formula for root mean square speed (v_rms)? v_rms = sqrt(3RT/M), where R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and M is molar mass in kg/mol.

What does the 'root' in root mean square speed refer to? It refers to taking the square root in the formula.

What unit must the molar mass (M) be in when using the RMS speed formula? Molar mass must be in kilograms per mole (kg/mol).

What is the value of the ideal gas constant (R) used in the RMS speed formula? R = 8.314 J/(mol·K) when calculating speed.

In what temperature unit must T be expressed in the RMS speed formula? Temperature (T) must be in Kelvin.